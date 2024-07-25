Davao golfers strike back, sweep ICTSI JPGT Mindanao Series 13-15 titles

DAVAO – After a challenging Wednesday, where they were shut out of the title race in two age categories, the Davao golfers bounced back with a stellar performance on Thursday, claiming the 13-15 division titles in impressive wire-to-wire fashion at the ICTSI JPGT Mindanao Series at the Apo Golf and Country Club here.

Johanna Uyking showcased her skill with another three-birdie round, carding a three-over 75 and finishing with a 54-hole total of 227 (79-74-75). She won the girls’ title by a commanding 24 strokes over fellow Davaoeña Merry Rose Wacan, who ended with a total of 251 after an 83.

Jed Santinna Patosa, also from Davao, secured third place with a total of 333 following a round of 113.

"It feels great to win for the first time in JPGT. This victory is significant because all my hard work has paid off," said Uyking, who will turn 13 this year. "I expected to win because I had a substantial lead after 36 holes."

Looking ahead to the Mindanao Series 2 at South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates next week, Uyking plans to prepare diligently and aims to perform at her best while enjoying the game.

In the boys’ division, AJ Wacan demonstrated his class with a 23-shot victory, finishing with a three-day total of 229 after a remarkable closing round of 74.

Despite slipping with a couple of bogeys on the back nine, Wacan pulled away with a birdie on the 13th and finished strongly, putting him comfortably ahead of his competitors.

Joaquin Pasquil, who was eight strokes behind after 36 holes, ended in second place with a total of 252, while Dexter Eiki rallied with an 83 to claim third place with a total of 262. Santi Asuncion of Taguig, previously in third, fell to fourth with a 267 after a final round of 90.

"I’m thrilled to win for the first time in JPGT. Although there was pressure, I played with relaxation and focus," said Wacan, 15, who highlighted his round with three birdies, including a 6-footer on No. 9, a 16-footer on No. 13, and another from pin-length distance on the 18th.

"I will work even harder for the upcoming tournaments," he added, confirming his participation in South Pacific, Del Monte, and Cagayan de Oro over the next three weeks.

The victories thus set in motion Uyking and AJ Wacan’s bids in the Match Play Championship, which will bring together the top finishers from the nationwide circuit sponsored by ICTSI aimed at developing young talent in the sport.

In the boys’ 16-18 division, local ace Aldrien Gialon edged closer to victory, maintaining consistency with a third straight 78. He surged ahead of South Cotabato’s Rainier Tagwalan by four shots with a total of 234 going into the final round of the premier division of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Tagwalan, tied with Gialon halfway through the 72-hole tournament at 156, struggled on the back nine with a 44 despite a birdie on the 18th. He finished second with a total of 238, while Adrian Bisera from Davao shot a second consecutive 81 to place third with a total of 239.

"Overall, my game was okay, but I had a lot of bogeys on the last nine holes," Gialon said in Pilipino. "My shots were good, but my putting was shaky. Hopefully, I can perform well tomorrow."

To handle the final round pressure, Gialon emphasized the importance of staying focused, reiterating his game plan: hitting the fairways and greens and making two-putts. "There’s some pressure, so I need to stay focused on the game," he added.

On Wednesday, South Cotabato's Jared Sared and Brittany Tamayo split the 10-12 division titles, while Cagayan de Oro's James Rolida and Cebu's Eliana Mendoza topped the 8-9 category of the series supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf. PR