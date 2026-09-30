Davao groups protest fuel hikes

PROGRESSIVE groups rallied at Freedom Park along Roxas Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 30, to protest rising fuel prices, fuel taxes, wage levels, and government policies affecting public transport.

The rally, led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)-Southern Mindanao, coincided with the second day of a nationwide two-day transport strike called by Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON). PISTON has called for action on fuel prices, including the removal of excise and value-added taxes on petroleum products and a review of the Oil Deregulation Law.

Demonstrators called on the government to repeal Republic Act 8479, or the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act of 1998, remove value-added and excise taxes on petroleum products, and address wages and inflation.

Rauf Sissay, Bayan-Southern Mindanao spokesperson, said workers continue to struggle with the cost of living despite the latest wage increase in the region.

“Naa na sa ₱540 ang minimum wage sa Region 11. Apan sa amoang pag-analisa, ang ₱540 dili pod siya enough para makasustento sa usa ka pamilya nga dunay lima hangtod unom ka miyembro (The minimum wage in Region 11 is ₱540. But in our analysis, ₱540 is not enough to support a family of five or six),” he said.

The ₱540 daily minimum wage for nonagricultural workers in Davao Region took effect Sept. 1 under Wage Order No. RB 11-24. Wages and Productivity Commission

Sissay said jeepneys in Davao City continued to operate despite the transport strike but expressed concern over the full implementation of the Davao Bus Project, formerly known as the High Priority Bus System.

“Tungod kay mag-translate kini sa hingpit nga pag-phaseout sa atoang mga public utility jeepneys dinhi sa dakbayan sa Dabaw, ug kana usa ka pag-masaker sa panginabuhian sa liboan ka mga driver ug gagmay'ng operator (Because this translates to the complete phaseout of our public utility jeepneys here in Davao City, and that would devastate the livelihoods of thousands of drivers and small operators),” he said.

He questioned whether government assistance would adequately support drivers and operators who could lose their livelihoods, particularly those who are older or have limited formal education.

Sissay called on local and national governments to provide direct support to existing jeepney operators instead of implementing a full phaseout.

Leon Bolcan, chair emeritus of Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay)-Davao, said higher fuel prices also affect poor families by pushing up transportation and basic commodity costs.

“Grabe kaayo ang sigal ug kasamtangang kahimtang sa katawhang Pilipino tungod sa pagtaas sa presyo sa langis. Pag taas gani sa presyo sa langis, mutaas usab ang presyo sa mga palaliton (The situation of the Filipino people is extremely difficult because of rising oil prices. When oil prices rise, the prices of basic goods also increase),” he said.

Bolcan said labor groups are seeking a ₱1,200 daily wage, more than twice the current ₱540 minimum wage for nonagricultural workers in the Davao Region. The current rate is based on the second tranche of Wage Order No. RB XI-24, which took effect Sept. 1. Wages and Productivity Commission

Drivers feel impact of fare increase

The rally came two days after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board implemented provisional fare increases on Sept. 28.

A jeepney driver who declined to give his name said passengers have generally accepted the higher fares, but the increase has done little to ease drivers’ financial pressures.

“Okay ra man sila, pero sa amoa, murag kulang-kulang jud (They’re OK with it, but for us, it really seems insufficient),” he said.

The driver said he used to earn about ₱800 a day but now takes home only about ₱500 to ₱600 because of higher fuel costs.

He is supporting four children, including college students, and said the family has other expenses to cover.

He said he hopes the government will consider another fare increase while also working to bring down fuel prices.

Piston has continued to call for lower fuel prices and higher fares, saying drivers and operators remain under pressure from elevated fuel costs. GRS