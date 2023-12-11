Davao has ample supply of meat, poultry for Holidays

DEPARTMENT of Agriculture in Davao Region (DA-Davao) Alternate Livestock focal person Dr. Karl Laurence Pineda said in an interview that despite the demands on prime commodities due to the approaching holiday season, the region still has enough supply of meat and poultry.

The official also added that the slight increase in their prices will still be monitored by the Department of Trade and Industry-Davao Region (DTI-Davao) in collaboration with the DA.

He added that the price increase will still be lower compared to the prices set during scarcity season.

“Monitoron gihapon nato ang pag-increase ani na mga commodities pero if naa may increase dili kaayo sya taas. Expected nga mutaas ang presyo kay onset na ta for holiday season. Mutaas man sya ugaling pero sa first week lang, pag-abot sa mga succeeding weeks basig mubaba sya (We will still monitor the increase in prices of these commodities, but if there is an increase it will not be that high. It is expected that the price will increase because we are at the onset of the holiday season. This usually goes up but only in the first week, on the succeeding weeks, this might go down),” Pineda said during Thursday’s Agribiz Forum on December 7 at SM Lanang.

When asked about the situation of poultry in the Davao Region, Pineda revealed that all provinces in the region do not have to worry about its supply and the price increase still depends on sellers.

He also added that the price increase of eggs in Manila does not affect the region.

“Di ta ma-worry kay sa atoang monitoring from the entire provinces since every province kay naa may dagko nga poultry, igo gyud sya sama na lang sa karne. Kung naa may pagtaas sa presyo, di ta ana makaboot pero bantayan namo nga pang-masa gihapon ang ilahang presyo” (We don’t have to worry because in our monitoring from the entire provinces since every province has a large poultry, it is still enough just like meat supply. If there’s a price increase we do not have the authority to impose a price but we will store monitor to ensure that the price increase is reasonable),” Pineda continued.

The data indicates that eggs are sold at P8 apiece and pork costs approximately P300 per kilogram.

Davao City is currently in the buffer zone commonly referred to as the "pink zone," which indicates that the city is officially ASF-free as per the DA's research and monitoring. DEF