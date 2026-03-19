Davao Heritage Tour returns for city centennial

FOLLOWING the success of last week’s Furusato tour, the Davao City Heritage Tour (DCTOO) announced a second schedule on March 21, timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Davao City Hall.

Last year’s Davao Walking Tour, featuring tourism students from local institutions, introduced participants to the city’s historical landmarks and cultural sites. The success of that event, along with the recent inaugural tour, inspired DCTOO to expand the series for the centennial celebration.

Charlotte B. Parba, Administrative Officer II of the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO), encouraged all Dabawenyos to participate in the activities.

"We encourage everyone, especially students and Dabawenyos, to participate in this meaningful event,” Parba said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Briefing on March 18. She also reminded the public to secure slots early, as participation is expected to be high.

The initiative offers four distinct journeys highlighting different aspects of Davao’s identity:

Davao Market Experience & Downtown Food Crawl — Participants explore bustling public markets and local eateries, experiencing firsthand how Davao’s abundant harvest moves from farms to tables. Stops include long-standing market areas and iconic food spots that reflect the city’s culinary heritage.

Furusato Davao — This tour delves into the city’s historical ties with Japan, highlighting landmarks and sites that preserve the pre-war heritage and celebrate Japanese contributions to Davao’s development, showcasing its nickname “Little Tokyo.”

Davao’s Abundant Harvest — Visitors visit farms, cacao plantations, and local product hubs to learn about the city’s agricultural richness, its role in supporting the local economy, and its contributions to the regional food supply.

The fourth circuit details and schedule will be announced by DCTOO ahead of the centennial festivities, aiming to offer participants a full appreciation of Davao’s culture, history, and economic heritage. SUNSHINE A. ALVAREZ/DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN