Davao high-profile scammer arrested

THE National Bureau of Investigation-Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) arrested a high-profile scammer, Guillermina, in an entrapment operation at a mall on J.P. Laurel Avenue on Friday, November 22, 2024.

Guillermina, who was presented to reporters on Monday, November 25, was apprehended after receiving an envelope containing P30,000 in marked bills from an undercover agent.

Body-worn camera footage showed NBI investigators confronting and arresting her immediately after the exchange.

NBI spokesperson Agent Ely Leaño revealed that Guillermina had defrauded three victims, with one losing P600,000 and another P400,000. The suspect allegedly used her claimed connections to high-ranking officials in the Department of Justice, Supreme Court, and NBI to offer quick processing for victims’ transactions.

Guillermina is now facing charges under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code for estafa (fraud). NBI-Semro is urging other victims to come forward. DEF