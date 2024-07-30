Davao hits 4.5-M nat’l ID registration

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) of Region 11 reported that as of June 30, 2024, 4.5 million residents in the Davao Region have registered for the National ID System. This update was shared during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas forum on July 23, 2024.

Representing PSA-Davao’s Regional Director Randolph Anthony B. Gales, Supervising Statistical Specialist Ma. Leah Magracia emphasized PSA’s commitment to its key objectives, including “an inclusive identification system for equitable development and improving the quality of life for all.”

By the end of June 2024, 2 million registered Dabawenyos had received their ePhilIDs through registration centers and plaza distributions.

Additionally, PhilPost has delivered 3 million physical national IDs, according to Magracia.

Since February 13, 2024, PSA-Davao has also started registering Filipino children aged 1-4. To date, “25,286 children in this age group have been registered across the Davao Region,” Magracia said.

To improve accessibility, mobile registration units have been deployed to remote and underserved areas.

Regarding delays, Officer-in-Charge Baby Jean P. Alid from the Civil Registration and Administrative Support Division noted that PSA is working closely with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) for ID printing and PhilPost for delivery to enhance efficiency.

“Magkakaiba po tayo ng timeline (We have different timelines),” Alid said, highlighting that each Filipino’s data undergoes a meticulous process to avoid duplicates in the PhilSys registry.

He also clarified that the ePhilID is not "temporary" and provides the same benefits, validity, and functionality as the physical PhilID card. She assured that everyone who receives an ePhilID will eventually get a physical ID as well, stating, "Lahat po ng Filipino ay may nakalaan na physical ID (All Filipinos are guaranteed to receive a physical ID).”

According to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Republic Act 11055, also known as the Philippine Identification System Act, was signed into law by former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on August 6, 2018. This law establishes a unified national ID system for all citizens and resident aliens in the Philippines.

The Act aims to enhance service delivery, boost efficiency and transparency, reduce corruption and bureaucratic delays, prevent fraud, improve financial inclusion, and simplify business operations.

The National ID, issued after successful registration, serves as official identity proof for transactions with government agencies and the private sector. It comes in various formats: (1) the physical National ID card, (2) the ePhilID, which can be printed or downloaded, and (3) the new Digital National ID, developed in partnership with DICT to streamline identity verification for various transactions. KBP