Davao honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

THE American Legion "Battle of Davao" Post 66 commemorated Memorial Day at the Filipino American Veterans Masonic Memorial Park in Wireless, Davao City, on May 25, 2026.

The legion honored the fallen heroes at the Unknown Soldiers’ gravesite through a short program. The observance of Memorial Day is a reminder of the shared history between the Philippines and the United States of America.

Retired Brigadier General Leoncio A. Cirunay Jr., commander of the 11th Standby Division Reserve of the Philippine Army, said that the commemoration of Memorial Day is dedicated to the brave men and women who have given their service to the country. He said that the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers are a testament that freedom and peace are never free.

“The names engraved in memorials and the memories carried by families remind us that behind every flag-draped coffin was a son, a daughter, a father, a mother, a brother, a sister, or a friend who answered the call of service above self,” he said.

Cirunay added that they honor the fallen soldiers not only through this ceremony but also by living with integrity, unity, and gratitude for the freedom that they defended. He then thanked all the fallen veterans for their service and for setting an example of patriotism and dedication.

Meanwhile, Terry Robbins, commander of American Legion "Battle of Davao" Post 66, highlighted the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day, citing that Memorial Day honors those who died during military service while Veterans Day recognizes all veterans.

He then shared a glimpse of his military service, recalling how he lost some of his friends due to terrorist attacks during the September 11, 2001 attacks. He said that even to this day, many veterans still continue to live with physical and emotional scars brought by war.

Robbins said that the true way to honor those who have fallen is to live in a way that is worthy of their sacrifice. This also includes strengthening communities, helping fellow veterans, supporting military families, and teaching the next generation what Memorial Day means.

“We must ensure that our children and grandchildren understand that the freedoms they inherit were paid for with courage, service, and sacrifice,” he said.

Similarly, Cirunay said that the younger generation should know that Filipinos fought together with Americans during World War II and that they should remember the sacrifices made. He said that this should not be forgotten in history, especially since the focus of the youth is no longer on history. He added that it is the duty of the older generation to remind the younger generation of the past.

Memorial Day traces its roots to the American Civil War, when communities honored fallen soldiers through ceremonies and grave decorations. It was officially declared as Decoration Day by General John A. Logan, and the observance later evolved into Memorial Day before becoming a federal holiday in 1971.

Memorial Day is observed every last Monday of May.

Battle of Davao

The Battle of Davao was an engagement to liberate Davao and Mindanao during World War II, wherein U.S. and Filipino forces freed the city from Japanese troops. The U.S. 24th Division entered the city on May 3, 1945, and met little initial opposition from Japanese forces.

By mid-May, the U.S. 19th Infantry, supported by Filipino guerrillas, outflanked the Japanese and drove them further back into the countryside, leading to the collapse of the Japanese 100th Division. The fighting then transitioned into sweeping the remaining pockets of resistance, which led to the formal end of the battle on June 10, 1945.

The battle cost the 24th Infantry Division about 350 dead and 1,615 wounded, while Filipino troops and guerrillas suffered 2,800 killed and 7,455 wounded. The Japanese 100th Division suffered 4,500 casualties. RGP