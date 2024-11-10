Davao

Davao hosts inaugural tourism, hospitality conference

Event will address key issues like sustainability, technology, and post-pandemic recovery
FUN DIVING. Department of Tourism in Davao Region is promoting scuba diving in Samal in a bid to help revive the local tourism in the area.
AROUND 350 participants from the academe, schools, and business sectors are expected to attend the Davao Tourism Association’s 1st Hospitality and Tourism Experience Conference on November 15, 2024, at the Acacia Hotel in Davao City.

The conference will draw attendees from across the country, including those outside of Davao.

Kenny Mark Fresco of the Davao Tourism Association shared during PepTalks on November 8 that the event aims to address key issues like sustainability and the impact of technological advancements on the travel and hospitality sectors.

“We’re gonna be sharing vital information about the evolution technically of the hospitality and tourism industry (We’ll be sharing important insights into the technical evolution of the hospitality and tourism industries),” Fresco said.

He also highlighted the sector’s ongoing challenges, such as the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the growing role of cutting-edge technologies.

The conference will have two parts: one for industry professionals and one for students. Keynote and resource speakers will discuss the latest technological trends and the evolving demands of the industry. For students and business owners, the conference will also cover topics like revenue management. DEF

