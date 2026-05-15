Davao inflation jumps to 8.9%

INFLATION in the Davao Region accelerated to 8.9 percent in April 2026, driven by soaring transportation fares and rising food prices, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority-Davao Region (PSA-Davao) showed.

The latest figure jumped from 5.9 percent in March and exceeded the national inflation rate of 7.2 percent for the same month, highlighting mounting price pressures in one of Mindanao’s key economic centers.

PSA-Davao identified transport and food commodities as the main drivers of the inflation surge, reflecting the continued impact of higher fuel prices, logistics costs, and supply chain pressures on consumers and businesses across the region.

Transport recorded the fastest annual price increase among commodity groups at 20.7 percent in April, nearly doubling from 11.9 percent in March. PSA-Davao attributed the spike to higher fuel prices and increased operating costs for public and private transportation services, which also affected the movement of goods across the region.

Food inflation also accelerated sharply to 11.3 percent from 5.9 percent in the previous month.

Rice, corn, and cereal products posted some of the steepest increases. Prices of rice and cereals surged 28 percent year-on-year, while corn prices rose 33.3 percent from April last year.

Vegetables, tubers, and cooking bananas increased by 20 percent, while fish and other seafood prices climbed 14.1 percent, adding pressure on household spending and retail markets.

PSA-Davao said rising prices of essential commodities reflected persistent supply and distribution challenges, particularly for goods dependent on fuel-intensive transportation and agricultural production.

Meanwhile, inflation for housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels remained elevated at 7 percent, while education services sustained an 8.1 percent inflation rate during the month.

Among provinces and highly urbanized cities in the region, Davao de Oro recorded the highest inflation rate at 11.9 percent, followed by Davao Occidental at 11.8 percent and Davao Oriental at 11.5 percent.

Davao City posted the region’s lowest inflation rate at 7 percent, matching the national average.

Business groups and transport operators raised concerns over sustained fuel price increases, warning that higher logistics and freight costs could continue pushing up commodity prices and operational expenses across the region.

Market vendors and consumers also reported fluctuating prices of agricultural products, particularly rice, fish, and vegetables, which remain among the most purchased household items.

Economists said persistent inflationary pressures could continue affecting consumer purchasing power, especially among low-income households already struggling with rising daily expenses.

Despite the higher inflation environment, regional economic managers earlier expressed optimism that measures to stabilize food supply, improve agricultural output, and enhance transport efficiency could help ease price increases in the coming months. DEF