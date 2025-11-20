Davao inflation splits in October

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported mixed inflation trends across the Davao Region in October, underscoring a widening gap between Davao del Sur and Davao City.

Davao del Sur saw prices pick up, while Davao City enjoyed slower price growth, two very different stories that point to the unique pressures households face across the region.

OIC Adeline G. Batucukan of the PSA Davao del Sur Provincial Statistical Office presented the data drawn from the Consumer Price Index, a key guide for economic planning and wage decisions.

Davao del Sur sees inflation pick up

Davao del Sur’s headline inflation climbed to 1.8 percent in October, up from 1.0 percent in September, though still below the 4.3 percent recorded a year ago. From January to October, inflation averaged 1.0 percent.

Most of the pressure came from housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, which rose 4.5 percent and made up nearly 70 percent of the overall increase. Electricity prices swung sharply, jumping 6.1 percent after a steep -11.6 percent plunge in September.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages also nudged inflation higher despite posting an overall -0.9 percent. Households felt the pinch from fish and seafood, which surged to 9.5 percent from -2.4 percent, and cereals and cereal products, which spiked to 15.8 percent.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco posted 7.1 percent inflation, while restaurants and accommodation services rose 3.4 percent.

Davao City inflation slows

Davao City moved in the opposite direction. Inflation eased to 1.2 percent in October, down from 1.7 percent in September and lower than the 2.4 percent logged in October 2024.

The slowdown came mainly from softer price increases in housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, which rose 1.7 percent. Electricity inflation eased to 8.3 percent from 12.3 percent, and actual housing rentals stabilized at 0.0 percent. Restaurants and accommodation services slowed to 1.2 percent, while transport slipped to 0.5 percent on cheaper gasoline and diesel.

Personal care goods and education services, especially early childhood and tertiary education, were among the few sectors posting double-digit increases.

Core inflation and low-income households impact

Davao del Sur: 4.4 percent from 4.6 percent

Davao City: 2.2 percent from 2.7 percent

For the bottom 30 percent of households, the figures show how sharply inflation eased for the poorest families. Davao City’s inflation for this group fell to 0.1 percent, providing some relief compared with 0.6 percent in September and 2.9 percent a year earlier. Davao del Sur posted 0.7 percent, far below last year’s 5.0 percent.

Why the gap matters

The CPI tracks how prices today compare with the base year, shaping inflation rates and the purchasing power of the peso. These indicators reveal how far a family's budget stretches, and how rising or falling prices affect daily life.

The growing gap between Davao del Sur and Davao City reflects how local issues, like electricity rates, housing costs, and food supply, can reshape economic conditions even within the same region. Economists say targeted interventions may be needed to help balance out these pressures and support households facing steeper costs.