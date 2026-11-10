Davao info officers set to form committee amid ‘usual’ setbacks

INFORMATION officers in Davao Region are working to form a committee under the Regional Development Council (RDC), after naming a lack of manpower and budget as their biggest challenge during a conference called by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Davao Region (DSWD-Davao).

Michelle Franca, DSWD-Davao regional information officer, summarized the challenges and next steps participants identified during the Talakayan sa Onse: Regional Information Officers' Conference on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, at The Royal Mandaya Hotel in Davao City.

"So, kung isuma-total, in a few words, pinaka-challenge natin kay mga resources (So, to sum it up, in a few words, our biggest challenge is resources)," Franca said, adding that this covers both people and budget.

"But it's a reality naman sa lahat ng offices, po (But it is a reality in all offices)," she said.

Franca said the Philippine Information Agency (PIA)-Davao and the Davao Region IOs Network, a group of information officers, are preparing terms of reference for an ad hoc body that would become an RDC committee.

"PIA and the Davao Region IOs network is working on doon sa ginagawa nating TOR or terms of reference, po, to create an ad-hoc para maging committee po sa ating RDC (PIA and the Davao Region IOs network is working on the TOR or terms of reference we are preparing to create an ad hoc body that will become a committee in our RDC)," she said.

She said PIA-Davao will also seek support from local chief executives and regional heads of national government agencies for the effort.

While the network is being set up, Franca said offices that want to train their staff, such as new barangay information officers, on content creation and writing can provide logistics, and PIA-Davao and DSWD-Davao will help invite experts from both agencies at no cost.

Franca said the group's communication planning session is targeted for the first quarter of 2027 and will be led by PIA-Davao, with DSWD-Davao's support.

"So, first, we do the network first, and then maximize the existing resources," Franca said.

Franca said participants were invited to join the network's Messenger group chat, which is open to information officers of national agencies and local government units (LGUs).

Rene Carbayas, PIA-Davao regional director, said in his session on strategic communication that the agency is "slowly institutionalizing" its network of barangay information officers and working with LGUs through the regional information officers' network.

Carbayas told participants an information officer "is not just a chronicler of official events" but someone who helps change how people act, and urged them to pair social media with radio, text messages and barangay announcements and to judge campaigns by results.

"Likes and impressions reflect distribution, not adoption," he said.

Conference

DSWD-Davao, through its Social Marketing Unit, held the conference with PIA-Davao, gathering information officers and representatives from national government agencies, LGUs, and the private sector, the agency said in an official report.

The activity aimed to strengthen partnerships and promote a shared understanding of the department's programs and services.

More than 70 information officers, public communicators, LGU representatives, and participants from national government agencies, schools, and the media took part, DSWD-Davao reported, adding that the conference also aimed to establish a Region 11 network for all information officers.

4Ps in focus

The conference program scheduled two morning sessions on the Kilos-Unlad framework of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), listing Angeli Nacorda, 4Ps regional case manager, and John Leo Cheng, 4Ps regional monitoring and evaluation officer, as speakers.

Meanwhile, Margie Cabido-Sobretodo, chief of DSWD-Davao’s 4Ps Management Division, attended to participants' questions and concerns about how the program is carried out, the agency said in its report.

In the afternoon, Johann Claire Bandiola-Bonifacio, information officer of the Social Marketing Unit, discussed how partners can help tell the 4Ps story.

A slide shown during the conference listed the kinds of stories the agency hopes to highlight: 4Ps children who finished school, became professionals, or passed licensure examinations; families with better health and nutrition practices; parents applying lessons from Family Development Sessions; beneficiaries who put up businesses or found jobs; and families that became self-sufficient and left the program.

The list also covered after-care support for families that have graduated or exited from 4Ps, LGU-led projects for beneficiaries such as job fairs and skills training, and former beneficiaries who have become community leaders and volunteers.

In her closing remarks, Anney Jickain, officer-in-charge chief of DSWD-Davao's Innovations Division, urged participants to keep working together after the conference.

"When a family in the Davao region looks for help, they don't just rely on the policy document—they rely on you," she said.

"Let's build a regional information network that is so responsive, so unified, and so innovative that no Filipino in Region XI is left in the dark," she added. GRS