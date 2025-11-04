Davao innovators win big at Mindanao invention tilt

DAVAO Region’s homegrown inventors and researchers once again proved their strength in Science, Technology, and Innovation after winning major awards at the 2025 Mindanao Cluster of the Regional Invention Contest and Exhibit (Rice) organized by the Department of Science and Technology – Technology Application and Promotion Institute (DOST-Tapi) at the Philippine Science High School-Central Mindanao Campus in Balo-i, Lanao del Norte.

The competition gathered some of the country’s most promising inventors, scientists, and students whose innovations address challenges in agriculture, health, and community livelihood. For the Davao Region, the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) and New Bataan National High School stood out among the Mindanao entries, highlighting how local creativity and applied research can lead to practical technologies that improve lives.

Usep’s team earned top honors with their Mechanical Coconut Climber, which won the Tuklas Award for Outstanding Invention, and Zappify, which received the Likha Award for Outstanding Government-Funded Creative Research.

Meanwhile, April Anne L. Viño, a high school researcher from New Bataan National High School in Davao de Oro, won the Sibol Award for Outstanding Student Creative Research (High School Category) for her study on the medicinal and livelihood potential of the hibiscus plant.

The Mechanical Coconut Climber, developed by Dr. Roger Montepio with engineers Ryan Abenoja, Ruel Tuyugon, Roland Bayron, and Lourenze Karl Lanticse, introduces a safer and more efficient method for harvesting coconuts. The patented device reduces the risks faced by coconut farmers who often climb tall trees without proper safety equipment.

The team’s invention is currently being refined for commercialization through Usep’s Technology Business Incubation and Technology Transfer Units, with assistance from DOST Davao.

The Usep team also introduced Zappify, an Internet of Things (IoT)-based pest management system designed to reduce pesticide use in rice farming. The automated device operates at night and adjusts its light settings during full moon conditions, helping farmers monitor and control pest activity remotely.

Zappify is the product of collaboration among Usep’s Colleges of Technology, Engineering, Agriculture, and Related Sciences, and Development Management.

Meanwhile, young innovator April Anne Viño showcased how Science can empower communities through her study, “Hibiscus Sabdariffa: A Bio-Chemical Activity Probing of Ethnopharmaceutical Potential.” Her research explored the antidiabetic and livelihood potential of hibiscus, a plant commonly found in local gardens.

DOST-Davao Regional Director Dr. Anthony C. Sales commended the awardees for their creativity and commitment to applying Science and Technology in ways that directly benefit people.

“These innovations show how science and innovation can make a real difference in communities. We are proud of our Davao inventors for developing technologies that promote safety, sustainability, and livelihood. Their success reflects the growing innovation culture in the region,” he said.

Winners from the Mindanao cluster will advance to the National Invention Contest and Exhibit (Nice), where they will compete with the best inventors from other regions across the country. PR