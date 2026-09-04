Davao inventors seek stronger support to bring ideas to market

THE Davao Inventors Association Inc. (DIAI) is seeking stronger government support and wider public participation to help local inventors turn their ideas into marketable products.

Julieto Mejos, DIAI vice president, said local inventors are developing solutions to everyday problems, including alternative fuel and energy devices, but many projects struggle to move beyond the development stage because of limited funding and incomplete patent applications.

Mejos raised the concern during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps Conference at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

“I truly believe that in Davao City, we have inventors already doing that. Only what is lacking is the backup support, financial support,” he said.

He also said many local inventors lag in filing formal applications with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines, a key step in securing legal protection for their inventions and accessing available government incentives.

“Kulang lang tayo... behind ta sa pag-submit ug mga inventions (We are just lacking... we are behind in submitting inventions),” Mejos said.

To strengthen the region’s support network, DIAI is expanding its membership beyond Davao City to component cities such as Samal, Panabo and Tagum.

The association has about 60 active members, which Mejos described as “very, very small” for a region as large as Davao.

Mejos said local government support has improved, citing the Davao City government’s P500,000 assistance for DIAI’s exposition at Abreeza Mall in June.

The successful exhibition prompted the association to plan similar public showcases across Mindanao to give local inventors more opportunities to present their technologies and connect with potential users and investors.

Mejos also urged aspiring inventors to join DIAI, pointing to incentives provided under Republic Act 7459, or the Inventors and Invention Incentives Act of the Philippines.

Accredited inventors may qualify for tax and customs exemptions on materials used for their inventions, subject to the law’s requirements.

“This is the only group in the country today that is being clothed with exemptions from paying taxes,” Mejos said.

DIAI, in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology-Davao, serves as a regional support group for inventors and helps connect them with government assistance and incentives.

The association is also coordinating with regional agencies, including DOST and the Department of Trade and Industry, to help new members navigate product development, patent applications, and funding opportunities.

Mejos said stronger collaboration among inventors, government agencies, and the public could help more homegrown ideas move from the drawing board to the marketplace. GRS