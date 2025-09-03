Davao invitational volleyball meet opens September 4 at Usep Gym

On Friday, September 5, the Lady Spikers return to the court while the Foxies square off against the Lady Blazers in the 7 p.m. main event. Saturday’s matches wrap up the three-day volleyfest with CSB vs. Zus Coffee (5 p.m.) and DLSU vs. Farm Fresh.

The battle for third and the championship games will be held Sunday, September 7, 2025.

DLSU brings firepower with outside hitter Angel Canino, middle blockers Amie Provido and Thea Gagate, and spiker Shevana Laput leading the charge. Adding hometown pride, Davao’s own Irina Glenne Escandor joins the roster alongside teammates Jhianna de Jesus, Lyka de Leon, Lilay del Castillo, Mikole Reyes, Althea Cabradilla, Vida Caringal, Ella de Guzman, Shane Reterta, Pia Rodriguez, Ashlee Buenaventura, Angel Ewis, Eshana Nunag, Julia Rodriguez, Jessa Mae Pauleen Santos, Mika Santos, and Gorettie Linog.

Teams have started arriving Wednesday, September 3.

The Farm Fresh Foxies shared on Facebook a photo at NAIA, captioned: “Smile muna bago magpuksaan. See you in a few, Davao City… LET’S GO!”