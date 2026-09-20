Davao Japanese ConGen stresses stronger ties between Japan, Mindanao

JAPANESE Consul General in Davao Ono Hirotaka highlighted the deepening ties between Japan and the Philippines, particularly in Mindanao, as he led the celebration of cultural and diplomatic relations during the Japan-Philippines Friendship Kadayawan Matsuri Night in Davao City.

The event forms part of the year-long commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries, anchored on the theme “Weaving the Future Together: Peace, Prosperity, Possibilities.”

Ono said the celebration goes beyond marking history, emphasizing instead the strong people-to-people connections built across government, education, business, and cultural sectors.

Davao City backs PH-Japan ties

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in a message read by Councilor Rachel Zozobrado, underscored the importance of sustaining and strengthening ties between Japan and the Philippines.

“On behalf of the City Government of Davao, we are honored to join you tonight as we celebrate 70 years of friendship between Japan and the Philippines,” Duterte said in his prepared message during the event on Friday evening, September 18, 2026, at the Dusit Thani Davao.

He noted that Davao’s links with Japan are reflected in long-standing relationships across communities, institutions, businesses, and cultural organizations.

The mayor also expressed gratitude to the Japanese Consulate for bringing the celebration to the city, saying the event creates opportunities for Dabawenyos to experience Japanese culture.

“Through this matsuri, we are given the opportunity to experience Japanese traditions through its music, performances, and cuisine, while sharing the warmth and hospitality of our own city,” he said.

Duterte added that the shared kizuna, or bonds, between the two nations should continue guiding both sides toward peace and prosperity.

“May this enduring friendship remain a bridge between our people for generations to come,” he said.

Beyond 70 years

While 2026 marks 70 years since diplomatic normalization in 1956, Ono underscored that ties between Japan and Davao date back more than a century.

He cited the presence of Japanese migrants in the early 1900s, with around 20,000 Japanese residents in Davao by the 1940s.

“Not only the 70th anniversary, but in Davao, we celebrate a special bond of more than 120 years,” Ono said.

He added that many Japanese visitors are only beginning to discover Davao, noting its growing appeal.

“For many Japanese, Manila and Cebu are the most known cities. But when they come to Davao, they immediately fall in love with the place,” he said.

Japan occupied the Philippines during the Pacific War. On July 23, 1956, diplomatic relations between Japan and the Philippines were normalized following the entry into force of the San Francisco Peace Treaty and the Reparations Agreement between Japan and the Republic of the Philippines.

Boosting tourism, trade, and investment

Ono expressed optimism about Davao’s potential as a destination for Japanese tourists and investors, stressing the need to strengthen economic ties.

He said increased connectivity, including the possibility of direct flights between Japan and Davao, could further boost exchanges.

“We hope for direct flights to attract more tourists and investors and deepen people-to-people exchanges,” he said, adding that such developments depend largely on airline companies.

Ono highlighted Japan’s long-standing role in supporting infrastructure and development projects in Davao and across Mindanao through Official Development Assistance.

Among these are the ongoing Davao City Bypass Road project, flood control initiatives in Matina, and planning support for Metro Davao through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).

He also noted Japan’s involvement in the Mindanao peace process for over 30 years, including participation in monitoring the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections.

“Japan has been assisting the Mindanao peace process, and we are happy to witness historic developments like the Bangsamoro elections,” he said.

Ono said Japan remains open to further cooperation, including potential support for major infrastructure projects if requested by the Philippine government.

Strengthening future partnerships

The consul general reiterated Japan’s commitment to expanding engagement not only in Davao but across Mindanao, covering areas such as investment, infrastructure, and regional stability.

He said Japan is ready to continue providing assistance and exploring opportunities to support development in emerging regions such as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“We are always ready to continue our assistance,” he said.

Ono expressed hope that events like the Matsuri Night will further strengthen ties and inspire future collaboration.

“May this evening deepen the bonds between Japan and Mindanao, and guide us toward greater peace, shared prosperity, and boundless possibilities,” he added.

The Matsuri Night featured elements of traditional Japanese culture, including performances by Chindon musicians, as well as exhibits of bonsai and Ikebana.

Ono said these cultural symbols represent values essential to lasting partnerships.

“Bonsai and Ikebana remind us of the care, balance, and patience that nurture true beauty and lasting friendship,” he said. RGL