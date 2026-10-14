Davao journalism community mourns veteran journalist Edfer Fernandez

THE journalism community in Davao City is mourning the death of veteran journalist Eduardo “Edfer” R. Fernandez, who died on Oct. 10 at 69.

His son, filmmaker EJ Fernandez, confirmed his death in a Facebook tribute posted Sunday, Oct. 11, remembering his father as a journalist whose legacy extended beyond professional connections to a lifelong commitment to truth and storytelling.

“I am a nepo kid. But my nepotism is not of money and position, but of truth and information,” EJ wrote.

He acknowledged that his father's reputation in Davao's media industry opened doors for him, but said his greatest inheritance was Fernandez's commitment to telling the truth.

“What made Edfer one of the greatest journalists in Davao is his skills in storytelling. But there is one thing that completes his essence as a media man: that he is a truth teller,” EJ wrote.

Fernandez built a long career in Davao's media industry, working as a writer, editor, and columnist for several local newspapers, including the Mindanao Daily Mirror, Mindanao Times, and Davao Catholic Herald.

Beyond the newsroom, Fernandez shared his professional experience with students at Holy Cross of Davao College and Ateneo de Davao University. He also taught at San Pedro College, where he imparted his knowledge to students before his retirement.

Columnist Rudolph Alama, one of Fernandez's former students, remembered him as one of his favorite college journalism professors.

“Sir Edfer was my college journalism prof and one of my favorites; I learned a lot from his class because he taught from his vast experience rather than just from the book,” Alama wrote.

Alama recalled reconnecting with Fernandez a few years ago, toward the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, while working on a history video about the Kadayawan Festival. Lou Works Studio produced the video for the Davao City government.

The team interviewed Fernandez because he served as Davao City tourism officer in 1986 and helped organize the Apo Duwaling Festival, a precursor to Kadayawan.

Alama said they met one afternoon at a coffee shop to record the interview, revisiting Fernandez's role in the development of the city's annual festival.

Fernandez served as tourism officer under then-officer-in-charge Mayor Zafiro Respicio. He later became a consultant and Mindanao cluster head of the Philippine Sports Commission during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, under then-chairman William “Butch” Ramirez.

Columnist Henrylito Tacio also paid tribute to Fernandez, recalling their encounters as judges at school press conferences at the provincial, regional, and national levels.

Tacio said Fernandez judged news reporting in English and Filipino, while he handled science reporting in both languages.

In a Facebook post, Tacio recalled their conversations while waiting for competition entries. They often discussed Fernandez's government service, journalism career, family, and life in general.

“He had a funny side too, honestly. He'd crack jokes, and we'd all get a good laugh out of it,” Tacio wrote.

Tacio also remembered Fernandez's love for food and coffee.

“We will always remember you, Sir Edfer!” he said.

EJ said his father's influence continues to shape his filmmaking, with many of his films' plots and dialogues inspired by the veteran journalist's words and experiences.

“Sa mga subtext na lang sa film nako ipadayon imong mga truths, pang. Wala lang ka kabalo nga kasagaran sa plots and dialogues sa akong film gikan sa imo (Through the subtext of my films, I will continue sharing your truths, Dad. You just didn’t know that most of the plots and dialogues in my films came from you). That’s how I immortalize you,” EJ wrote.

In English, he said he would continue sharing his father's truths through the subtext of his films. His father might not have realized that many of the plots and dialogues came from him, EJ added, saying that this was how he would immortalize his father.

Fernandez's wake is being held at St. Peter Chapels in Panacan, Davao City, from Oct. 12 to 15. His interment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Davao Memorial Park.

The cause of death had not been disclosed as of Wednesday, October 15. RGL