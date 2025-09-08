Davao law schools, city govt support 2025 bar examinees

SEVERAL Bar takers from the Davao Region entered the halls of Ateneo de Davao University-Senior High School (Addu-SHS) on Sunday, September 7, 2025, to take this year's examination to become lawyers.

Ramon Edison Batacan, dean of the School of Law at Rizal Memorial Colleges (RMC), said that about 98 bar takers came from their institution. Of that number, 60 are first-time takers, while the remaining are repeaters.

He noted that this year marks the highest number of bar takers ever recorded at RMC.

Batacan said it is normal for examinees to feel nervous and excited due to the uncertainty of the results, but he advised them to focus and concentrate on answering their exams.

He said that everyone who has passed the bar went through the same experiences.

For RMC law graduates, Batacan said they have conducted bar operations to assist them and that the RMC provided a dedicated venue for its students to study.

"This is the real thing. This is it. You have prepared for so long for this event to arrive, and now it is here. Trust your preparation, trust in yourself, trust in the Lord, and I know there is no reason for you not to win," Batacan said.

Nicole Revisa, chairperson of RMC’s bar operations, said they have more than 200 volunteers and have been preparing since July of this year. He said the team provided bags, t-shirts, and a 24/7 headquarters at RMC, where food and snacks were made available. They also arranged a vehicle that takers can use for transportation support.

UM preparation

Meanwhile, Zach Abayan, logistics officer for the University of Mindanao (UM) Bar Operations, said their College of Legal Education has 40 bar takers this year. Of that number, 30 are first-time takers, while the rest are repeaters.

He shared that they are optimistic, especially with the notable increase in first-time takers, and are praying for their success.

Like RMC, UM also arranged transportation, food, and last-minute tips for bar takers. Abayan noted that UM lawyers also participated by offering encouragement and advice.

"We are hoping for a successful 2025 bar and wish them the best po," he said.

Abayan said that this year's examinees are extra determined, especially after UM alumna Atty. Joji S. Macadine placed eighth in the 2024 Bar Examinations with an average score of 83.7450 percent.

He said her achievement is more inspiring than pressuring, proving that making it to the top 10 is possible.

Apart from Davao City-based law schools, several institutions from across the region set up operations near Addu-SHS.

Armed with tarpaulins, placards, and flaglets, they cheered on the takers as they entered the testing venue.

No road closure despite Bar exams

The City Government of Davao announced that, following the directive of the Supreme Court (SC), there would be no road closures or rerouting in the vicinity of Addu-SHS during the Bar examinations.

"However, kindly expect traffic congestion along the roads near Addu-SHS, such as the General Douglas McArthur Highway, from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes," the city government said on September 5, 2025.

The City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) identified a portion of Central Park Avenue as the designated parking area for SC and Bar examination personnel.

On the day of the exam, personnel from the CTTMO and Davao City Police Office (DCPO) manned the streets, managed traffic, and provided assistance to bar takers crossing the roads.

Approximately 13,193 examinees were admitted to take the 2025 online Bar Examinations, which will be administered by the Supreme Court on September 7, 10, and 14 at local testing centers nationwide.

What is the Philippine Bar examination?

The Philippine Bar Examinations are the professional licensure exams required to practice law in the country.

Administered exclusively by the Supreme Court through its Bar Examination Committee, the Bar assesses candidates' understanding of fundamental legal principles and jurisprudence

Bar takers in 2024 vs 2025

Approximately 10,490 examinees completed all three days of the 2024 Bar Exams. Of these, 3,962 passed, marking a 37.84% passing rate.

In a presser, Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier reported that in 2025, 13,193 examinees were admitted to take the Bar, but only 11,437 were present on the first day, representing 86.7% attendance.

Among these: 5,215 first-time takers, 4,239 repeaters, and 1,984 refreshers.

Demographics

Of this number of aspiring lawyers, 241 persons with disabilities, 206 senior citizens, 41 pregnant women, 139 individuals with medical conditions, 6,673 female, and 4,764 male examinees

Increasing trend, growing diversity

There is an increasing trend of takers, as 2025 saw a notable increase in the number of examinees. The higher attendance on Day 1 also suggests strong engagement.

The inclusion of persons with disabilities, senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with medical conditions reflects a more inclusive Bar cohort. RGP