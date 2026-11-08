Davao LGUs bag DOH platinum awards

THREE local government units received platinum awards for their health and healthcare programs during the Department of Health-Davao's "Pasidungog 2026", recognizing key milestones, leadership, and achievements in advancing public health outcomes, held in Davao City on November 6, 2026.

Davao City and the provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte were hailed platinum awardees for earning at least six awards from DOH's various health programs.

Davao del Norte earned the platinum awards for garnering the Excellence in TB DOTS Certification Award; Excellence in TB Preventive Treatment Award; Excellence in WHO Recommended Rapid Diagnostic Test Award; Lowest Prevalence of Stunting Among Children (5 y.o.) CY 2026; CY 2026 Functional Field Health Services Information System (FHSIS), with P50,000 cash grant; and Functional Local Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (LESU) for C.Y. 2026, with P50,000 cash grant.

Davao de Oro was also recognized with the Excellence in Integrated TB Information System Implementation Award, Province with Functional Maternal & Perinatal Death Surveillance & Response Committee

Outstanding Universal Health Care Integration Site FY 2025, with P300,000 cash grant; CY 2026 Functional Field Health Services Information System (FHSIS), with P50,000 cash grant; Functional Local Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (LESU) for C.Y. 2026, with P50,000 cash grant; and Outstanding Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit Performance Award for C.Y. 2026.

While the City Government of Davao got the LGUs-MHO with Exemplary Performance in the Implementation of the Schistosomiasis Control and Elimination Program - 2025; Outstanding Achievement in TB Case Finding Award

Level II Adolescent Friendly Health Facility; Documentation of Good Practices in Health Award, with P30,000 cash grant; Mother Baby Friendly Workplace / Public Place; CY 2026 Functional Field Health Services Information System (FHSIS), with P50,000 cash grant; and Functional Local Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (LESU) for C.Y. 2026, with P50,000 cash grant.

In her message of solidarity and commitment, Dr. Ellenietta HMV N. Gamolo, DOH-Davao OIC Regional Director, recognized the work of health workers, partners, and the leadership of different LGUs in the region when disasters and calamities struck.

"Our health workers did not simply wait for circumstances to improve. They rallied behind the people. They brought healthcare closer to those who needed it most," Gamolo said.

"In these moments, public health became more than a mandate. It became a commitment demonstrated through action. And we must recognize that these efforts were never accomplished by the Department of Health alone. They were made possible by the unwavering partnership of our local chief executives, provincial and city health offices, municipal health officers, barangay health workers, hospitals, civil society organizations, national government agencies, development partners, and countless individuals who chose to stand with our communities," she added.

Meanwhile, DOH also conferred the Gold Award to health partners that received four to five recognitions from DOH's different health programs.

These are the Magsaysay of Davao del Sur for earning the Municipal Alagang Pinas Award for Local Level Governance and Convergence, the Municipal Alagang Pilipinas Award For Outstanding Implementer, Municipal Alagang Pilipinas Award For Household Convergence Scorecard Implementation; and Functional Local Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (LESU) for C.Y. 2026, with P25,000 cash grant;

Tagum City of Davao del Norte for earning the LGUs-MHO with Exemplary Performance in the Implementation of the Schistosomiasis Control and Elimination Program-2025, Lowest Prevalence of Stunting Among Children (5 y.o.) CY 2026, CY 2026 Functional Field Health Services Information System (FHSIS), with P50,000 cash grant, and Functional Local Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (LESU) for C.Y. 2026, with P50,000 cash grant;

And the Province of Davao Oriental for being recognized as Excellence in TB Treatment Success Award, CY 2026 Functional Field Health Services Information System (FHSIS), with P50,000 cash grant, Functional Local Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (LESU) for C.Y. 2026, with P50,000 cash grant, and Outstanding Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit Performance Award for C.Y. 2026.

During the ceremony, awards and recognitions were also conferred to exemplary LGUs and healthcare teams for their performance and implementation of diverse programs and processes guided by the Universal Health Care journey: Family Health, Good Practices in Health, National Tuberculosis Program, Leprosy, Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project (PMNP), regional epidemiology, schistosomiasis; Disaster Risk Reduction and Management in Health, regulations and licensing, and the LGU Health Scorecard.

2026 Outstanding LGU Health Scorecard Awards

LGUs that showed exemplary performance based on the LGU Health Scorecard, which is an annual performance-monitoring and evaluation tool managed by DOH, also received cash grants and recognition.

The LGU Health Scorecard assesses how well local health systems implement priority health programs and policies under the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act (RA 11223). These LGUs are the Municipality of Banaybanay, Davao Oriental, with a P100,000 cash grant; the Municipality of Sulop, Davao del Sur, with a P50,000 cash grant; the City of Tagum, Davao del Norte, with a P200,000 cash grant; the Municipality of Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, with a P150,000 cash grant; and Municipality of New Bataan, Davao de Oro with a P50,000 cash grant.

Special recognition was also given to public and private partners whose support has been vital in building resilient health systems across the Davao Region.

The theme of this year's Pasidungog is ‘Taliwala sa mga Hagit, Sayaw sa Duyog, Kalampusan Makab-ot’, which “reminds us that our successes are not achieved in isolation; they are the product of people moving together, finding strength in one another, and choosing to persevere despite the challenges before them,” Gamolo added. CEA