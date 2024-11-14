Davao LGUs win Seal of Good Local Governance

VARIOUS cities and municipalities across the country, including those in the Davao Region, were awarded the 2024 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for their excellence in governance.

A total of 714 awardees nationwide received the 2024 SGLG.

In Davao Region, cities such as Digos, Island Garden City of Samal, Mati, Panabo, and Tagum were recognized.

Municipalities across the region were also honored. In Davao del Sur, Bansalan, Magsaysay, Malalag, Matanao, and Sta. Cruz received the award.

Davao Occidental's Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos, and Malita were also recognized. In Davao Oriental, Caraga, Cateel, Governor Generoso, Lupon, San Isidro, and Tarragona were honored, while Asuncion, Braulio E. Dujali, Carmen, New Corella, and Santo Tomas in Davao del Norte received the seal.

For Davao de Oro, Compostela, Mabini, Maco, Mawab, Monkayo, Nabunturan, New Bataan, and Pantukan were also awarded.

The SGLG is an annual recognition program that assesses and rewards local governments in the Philippines for their performance in key governance areas, including compliance with national laws, transparency, accountability, and disaster preparedness.

The award incentivizes improvement and encourages local governments to continuously enhance their services. JRN with reports from RGL