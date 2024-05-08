Davao Light announces power interruption in city’s south, north

THE Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) announces its scheduled power interruption affecting some parts of the City South and City North of Davao areas starting May 9 to 10, 2024 to conduct maintenance activity.

Some parts of San Isidro St., San Antonio St., Santa Rosa St., San Vicente St., San Juan St., Sta. Clara St., San Rafael St., San Francisco St., San Nicolas St., San Jose St., Skyline and Subdivision, Catalunan Grande will experience power interruptions starting at 9 a.m. up to 5 p.m. on May 9.

Meanwhile, some parts of Tulip Drive, Matina Crossing, Davao City will have a power cutoff from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the same day.

On the other hand, Davao Light announced that several parts of Sampaguita St., Sampaloc St., Camia St., Dao St., and Juna Subdivision in Matina Crossing will be under power outage on May 10 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also, some parts going to Sulpicio Road, Sasa are expected to have a power blackout from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on May 10.

“Safety is of paramount importance to the company and Davao Light reminds the public to always take extra precautions when passing by activity area/s where line repairs and maintenance are being conducted. Please heed and follow warning signs, especially in areas where personnel operate heavy equipment,” the electrical company said in its announcement, on Monday, May 6.

Residential consumers may reach their updated hotlines:

(082) 229-3572 - Davao

(084) 655-3572 - Panabo

Globe - 0917-864-2793

Smart - 0920-970-1357

Currently, there will still be a slight increase in the overall power rate effective from April to May 10.

The residential power rate of Davao Light saw a slight rise of P0.1379/kWh last April. It went up from P8.9975/kWh in March of last year to P9.1354/kWh in April, meaning that an average monthly use of 200 kWh, saw an overall rise of P27.58.

The electric power company attributed this increase to higher power supply prices from the Philippine Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) in Mindanao. DEF