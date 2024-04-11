Davao Light assured ample power supply despite El Niño

A REPRESENTATIVES from the Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) said there is enough power supply despite the threat of the El Niño phenomenon.

Fermin Edillon, Davao Light Reputation Enhancement Department head, said during the AFP-PNP press conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, that there will be no power outages other than emergency power outages and scheduled power interruption.

Edillon added that the scheduled interruptions are posted on their websites, and most of these are company maintenance works, while construction and many other factors often cause emergency-related outages.

“So far we are good, wala tay gina-expect nga outages or mga rotational brownout because we have enough power supply sa atoang franchise area (So far we are good, we are not expecting outages or rotational brownout because we have enough power supply in our franchise area),” he said.

“In fact naa tay mga surplus, kung muingon ka’g surplus, sobra, daghan ta ug sobra, so dili ta mag-worry sa kanang atoang supply karon (In fact we have a surplus, when we say surplus, there is an excess and so we will not worry for our current supply),” he continued.

Edillon said that as of April 2024, the peak demand is 505 megawatts (MW). Peak demand is the highest supply that consumers need for a particular period. He said that the electricity is supplied from renewable and non-renewable resources.

Meanwhile, as of February 2024, the highest peak demand that Davao Light has recorded is around 462 MW. By March, when the summer season began, it rose to 511 MW.

Edillon said that the power consumption of their consumers from Davao City, Panabo City, Municipalities of Carmen, Dujali, and Sto. Tomas ranges from 450 to 500 MW, which is similar in 2023. RGP