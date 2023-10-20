Davao Light assures: No power interruptions during BSKE

AN OFFICIAL from Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) assured that there will be a surplus of energy supply come barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE).

Mindanao currently has a surplus of 1,000 megawatts in electricity supply, according to Fermin Edillon, Davao Light reputation enhancement officer.

He said that the surplus in the supply of electricity on the island indicates that there will be enough electricity supply in Davao Region thus assuring no power interruptions will happen.

He also said scheduled power interruptions during the election periods will be canceled. However, Edillon said that unplanned power interruptions caused by external factors such as fallen trees or other unforeseen circumstances, are beyond the control of power distribution companies.

“Mga punuang nangaputol… that’s beyond our control, pero dili ta mag-worry ana kay naa tay mga personnel na pwede mag-attend ana (Such as fallen trees that can cause power interruptions, that’s beyond our control, however we have personnel who will attend to these concerns),” Edillon said.

As for Davao Light, Edillon also said one factor of the sufficiency in the power supply is the utility’s participation in getting supply from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

It can be noted that Davao Light had availed of electricity supply from WESM, resulting in lowered electricity bills.

Davao Light's president and chief operating officer Rodger S. Velasco announced in a press conference earlier this year that power rates have decreased from P10.24 to P8.75 per kilowatt-hour in July. He attributed this decrease to the drop in coal prices over the past few months.

Velasco also said that Davao Light's participation in WESM allows customers to experience lower electricity bills. Under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act, Davao Light and other entities are eligible to become members of the WESM, where electricity is traded based on demand and supply.

Section 30 of Republic Act 9136, otherwise known as the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) stated that all generating companies, distribution utilities, suppliers, bulk customers/end users, and other similar entities “authorized by the Energy Regulations Commission shall be eligible to become members of the wholesale electricity spot market (WESM).” ICE