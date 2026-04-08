Davao Light assures power supply in Mindanao is sufficient

DAVAO Light and Power Company (Davao Light) assured the public that power supply in its franchise area remains sufficient, dismissing circulating reports of possible rotational outages.

The company said the claims are inaccurate and urged consumers not to panic over unverified information online.

Spokesperson Fermin Edillon said during a Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing on April 8, 2026, that power supply in Mindanao remains stable.

“Walay power outages mahitabo mahitungod plantsado ang supply sa Mindanao (There will be no power interruptions as supply in Mindanao remains stable)," he said.

Edillon said the assurance aims to ease public concern and reinforce confidence in the reliability of electricity services in Davao.

He added that Davao Light’s bilateral contracts with power suppliers remain in place, ensuring a steady and continuous supply of electricity.

The company can also source power from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) when needed, particularly during emergencies.

Based on its simulations, Edillon said there is no significant impact on power rates. He added that any adjustment, if implemented, would be minimal and not expected to significantly affect monthly bills.

“Walay impact ang panghitabo sa Middle East sa presyo sa kuryente (The conflict in the Middle East has no impact on electricity prices)," he said.

Davao Light also assured consumers that there will be no sudden or significant increase in electricity rates.

The company encouraged the public to practice responsible energy use and to check its official platforms for updates and energy-saving tips. RICARDO BASTASA/DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN

