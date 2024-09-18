Davao Light bares lower bill for Sept

RESIDENTIAL consumers of Davao Light and Power Co., Inc (Davao Light) will experience a slight decrease on their overall electricity bill this month following the decrease of power supply prices from the Philippine Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) in Mindanao.

Davao Light announced on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, that the power rate will drop by P1.1529 per kilowatt hour (kWh) bringing the rate down to P9.4752/kWh from P10.6281/kWh in August.

Meanwhile, it also explained that the rate includes the final and fourth installments for the staggered May 2024 billing from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), as mandated by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) in Case No. 2024-017 MC.

“Even with this additional payment, the rate remained low due to a significant drop in generation charges” the statement said.

Despite the rate cut, Davao Light reminded its customers to conserve energy to prevent high electricity bills, which are determined by two factors: power rates and consumption.

According to the company, in order to maintain a low billing, households should also regulate their consumption by examining their energy needs, recognizing which appliances are frequently used and have high wattage ratings, and then reducing the hours or days spent using these equipment.

“Even with the rate reduction, Davao Light encourages customers to efficiently and wisely manage energy consumption to avoid high electricity bills” , the statement added.

Last month of this year, the overall residential rate has been attributed to an increase in electricity production from hydropower plants due to excellent weather conditions, from which the company obtains some of its energy requirements. DEF