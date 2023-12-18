Davao Light bares power rate cut

The Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) announced a decrease in the overall power rate starting from December this year to January 10, 2024.

The electric bill of the residential customers will now be at P8.74 per kilowatt hour (KWh) as opposed to P9.12 per KWh last November.

This means that a household with an average monthly electricity consumption of 200 kWh between November and December can save as much as P76.34.

On its Facebook page posted on December 15, Davao Light cited a significant decrease in power supply prices in the global market.

“This is due to the decrease in power supply prices from both the Philippine Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) in Mindanao and the world market,” the information said.

However, despite the decrease, the company reminds its consumers to be knowledgeable on energy use as prices both in local and world market supply change.

“Despite this, the distribution utility reminds customers to manage their energy consumption. Davao Light reiterates that market prices are volatile thus changes in the power rate are expected every month,” the reminder added.

It can be noted that Davao Light also announced a significant cut in their overall power rate for October 2023, down to P9.21 KWh from September's P9.45 KWh. DEF

