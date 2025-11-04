Davao Light bares rate hike for Nov due to Cebu quake

FOLLOWING the recent magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Cebu, the Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) has warned of a possible increase in electricity rates for November this year as disruptions in Visayas-based power plants continue to affect the national grid’s supply.

According to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), 27 power plants tripped offline after the September 30 tremor off Bogo, Cebu, resulting in a 1,444.1-megawatt capacity loss in the Visayas grid. While power transmission has since been restored, the shutdowns have strained the country’s overall energy supply.

Davao Light spokesperson Fermin Edillon said during a recent peace and security press briefing that the lingering effects of the Cebu earthquake could influence power generation costs and, consequently, the rates reflected in upcoming electric bills.

“Isa sa mga naka-trigger sa pagsaka ang generator. Posible nga musaka tungod sa mga nasinati na linog naay mga planta nga nag shut-down didto sa Cebu so naay pipila ka mga planta nga apektado” he said, noting that this could happen regardless of whether the power interruption is short-term or long-term.

(One of the triggers for the increase is the generator. It’s possible that rates will go up because of the earthquakes that caused some power plants in Cebu to shut down, so several plants have been affected.)

However, the official clarified that while a possible increase in the November billing remains uncertain, several factors could still influence electricity rates, including overall consumption and the balance between supply and demand. He added that households can help manage their expenses by practicing energy conservation.

He also emphasized that global fuel prices play a major role in determining local electricity costs, as power generation expenses depend on imported fuel, a factor beyond domestic control.

Despite potential adjustments this November, Davao consumers enjoyed relief in their October billing, when Davao Light’s residential rate dropped by P1.48 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), from P10.64/kWh in September to P9.15/kWh in October. This translates to roughly P297 in savings for households consuming 200 kWh per month. The decline was mainly due to lower supply costs from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), where a portion of the utility’s energy is sourced.

Shared earthquake experience

The Cebu quake came just months after Davao City also experienced tremors that prompted heightened disaster preparedness among utilities and agencies. Both cities are within active fault zones in the Philippine Trench and Central Visayas Fault System, underscoring the country’s vulnerability to seismic activity and its ripple effects on essential services such as electricity.

Power supply outlook: Yellow alert but stable supply for Holidays

While a yellow alert status, an indicator of thin power reserves, was raised over the Mindanao and Visayas grids for the November–December period, Davao Light and NGCP have both assured the public that there will be enough electricity supply for the upcoming holiday season.

A SunStar Davao report in September 2025 cited that the city’s power situation remains stable, with energy reserves sufficient to meet peak demand during Christmas and New Year. However, Davao Light continues to urge consumers to practice efficient energy use to help manage demand spikes and keep rates manageable.

Edillon also confirmed ongoing discussions about introducing a prepaid metering system in Davao, a scheme already adopted in parts of Metro Manila and Cebu.

A call for conservation amid uncertainty

With the combination of earthquake-related disruptions and market volatility, the official reminded customers that power rates will continue to vary depending on supply, demand, and generation costs.

As the Christmas season approaches, the utility company encourages Dabawenyos to be mindful of their consumption, ensuring that festive celebrations remain bright yet energy-efficient, reflecting the city’s growing awareness of both environmental and economic sustainability. DEF