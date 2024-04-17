Davao Light bares slight power rate hike

The residential power rate of Davao Light has seen a slight rise of P0.1379/kWh this April. It has increased from P8.9975/kWh last March to P9.1354/kWh this month, resulting in an overall increase of P27.58 for an average monthly consumption of 200 kWh.

In an advisory posted on Tuesday, April 16, the electric power company attributed this increase to higher power supply prices from the Philippine Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) in Mindanao.

In response to the announcement, Davao Light emphasized the anticipated monthly adjustments to power rates and encouraged consumers to focus on energy conservation.

“The power distribution utility reiterates that market prices are volatile thus changes in the power rates are expected every month. Since rates are uncontrollable, Davao Light customers can still have control over their electricity bills by focusing on their consumption. With this, customers are encouraged to manage their energy consumption to avoid high power bills” the statement said.

Previously, Davao Light had announced a reduction from P9.2570 in February to P8.9975/kWh in March, resulting in an overall decrease of P0.2595/kWh.