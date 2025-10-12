Davao Light cancels scheduled power breaks on Oct 12, 13, 14

FOLLOWING the recent earthquakes that struck the Davao Region, Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) has canceled all scheduled switching power interruptions for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, October 12, 13, and 14, affecting different parts of Davao City.

The cancellations, which involved various planned line works and substation upgrades at locations including the Talomo-Puan Bypass Road, the new DRA Substation line, and the PReyes Substation, are necessary to ensure stable power access for the customers during this critical time of recovery.

Davao Light continues to focus its efforts on the rapid and safe restoration of power to all affected communities. The power distribution utility also apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the power outages following the earthquakes.

For timely updates and information on power interruptions, customers may check Davao Light’s official Facebook page at DavaoLightOfficial or contact its 24/7 Customer Contact Service at (082) 229 3572 or 0919 056 3572. PR