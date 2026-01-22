Davao Light clears Maa Flyover route

THE Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) confirmed that it has already relocated all of its utility poles along the Maa Flyover.

Engr. Enriczar Tia, Davao Light president and chief operating officer (COO), also said that the work was completed around late December 2025.

“Makita ninyo ang flyover karon, infairness, naa na siyay landing. Didto man to nga area dili sila maka-mobilize kay naa pa ang mga poste (You can see the flyover now that it already has a landing. It was in that area where they couldn’t mobilize because the posts were there),” he said during a media interview on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Tia added that all the poles have now been moved and that Davao Light is continuously coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on what the company can do to help fast-track the construction of the flyover.

Relocation of poles

The 21st Davao City Council invited Davao Light and telecommunications companies on August 12, 2025, to explain the delay in the relocation of utility poles under the Maa Flyover Project.

This came after the Department of Public Works and Highways–Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) reported during the session that delays in the Maa Flyover Project were due to road right-of-way (RROW) issues and the pending relocation of utility poles.

The council subsequently formed an ad hoc committee to look into the prolonged delays of the Maa Flyover Project. The resolution, authored by Councilor Mahipus, designated Councilor Jessica Bonguyan as chair, Councilor Louie John Bonguyan as vice chair, and councilors Sweet Advincula, Luna Acosta, and Jopet Baluran as members.

Maa flyover

The Maa Flyover is a major road infrastructure project in Davao City designed to reduce traffic congestion along one of the city’s busiest intersections — specifically the Maa Diversion Road / Magtuod junction.

It is part of a broader effort to improve traffic flow along the Diversion Road, a key route for commuters and cargo vehicles traveling across the city.

The flyover consists of an elevated roadway (a bridge structure) that allows vehicles to bypass ground-level intersections, easing the heavy congestion that has long plagued this area. The project also includes road widening, approach ramps, drainage systems, and other safety features to improve overall travel efficiency and safety.

In a report by DPWH-Davao, the flyover is already 84.3 percent complete as of October 2025, and construction is ongoing for micro piles at the approaches, mechanically stabilized earth (MSE) retaining walls, drainage structures, installation of concrete railings and parapets, reconstruction of the four-lane road with a 300-millimeter thickness, road widening, and installation of solar streetlights. RGP