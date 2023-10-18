Davao Light cuts October power rate

IN A Facebook update on Monday morning, October 16, Davao Light and Power Co. (Davao Light) announced a decrease in their overall power rate for October 2023, down to P9.21 per kilowatt hour (KWh) from September's P9.45 KWh.

The P0.24 kWh reduction from the previous month means that in a household with an average monthly consumption of 200 kWh, there will be approximately P47.52 in savings compared to September.

The rate adjustment is attributed to increased contributions from hydropower providers, a significant source of Davao Light's power supply.

Mary Joyce Yanson, a working student, welcomed the news of the power rate decrease, emphasizing the positive impact on her monthly expenses as she shoulders her family's electricity bills.

“As a breadwinner and working student, dili lalim ang maghunahuna sa bayrunon tagabulan kaya asta jud nakong lipaya ug nagadahom ko na naa pay sunod decrease sa kuryente (As a breadwinner and working student, it is not easy to think about the monthly bills, that is why I am so happy for the decrease and I am hoping that there will be a next one),” Yanson said.

Meanwhile, Arquillian Agustin, a middle-income earner, shared the same sentiment. He said the rate adjustment will lead to lower bills for households, businesses, and small and medium businesses (SMBs).

“This is indeed a positive development nga makatabang sa financial burden sa consumers, especially aning panahona nga nagtaas ang mga palaliton (This is indeed a positive development that will help ease the financial burden of consumers, especially during these times when most commodity prices have increased),” Agustin said.

He also said that it's vital to stay informed about power rate changes and make conscious decisions about energy consumption to make the most of these savings.

However, Davao Light cautions consumers to remain vigilant about their energy use, as market prices can be unpredictable and subject to monthly fluctuations. RGP