Davao Light deploys linemen to Cebu 

IN THE wake of the devastation left by Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi), Davao Light and Power Co. (Davao Light) has dispatched 12 linemen or two teams to Cebu to assist in restoring electricity in areas severely affected by the storm, Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Davao Light, a subsidiary of AboitizPower, is working hand in hand with its sister company, Visayan Electric Company (Visayan Electric), which serves Cebu City and other parts of the province. Both power distributors are mobilizing resources and manpower to accelerate the restoration of power lines and repair damages to electrical infrastructure caused by Tino’s strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Davao Light’s initiative reflects the company’s commitment to the bayanihan spirit — extending support to fellow AboitizPower distribution utilities and communities in times of crisis.

Visayan Electric, the second-largest electric utility in the country after Meralco, reported massive power interruptions in Metro Cebu and nearby towns following the onslaught of Tino. Several distribution lines and electric poles were toppled by the typhoon’s winds, leaving thousands of households without power.

As of Wednesday, November 5, local authorities and disaster response teams in Cebu and parts of Mindanao continue to assess the full extent of the damage. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has so far confirmed more than 80 casualties mostly in the Visayan area, particularly in Cebu region while at least six casualties in Mindanao, including Philippine Air Force personnel involved in a humanitarian mission in Agusan del Sur have also been confirmed dead.

Davao Light assured that its own service areas in Davao City and Davao del Norte remain stable, with standby crews ready for deployment should further assistance be needed in the Visayas region. DEF