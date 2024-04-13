Davao Light engineers are now ASEAN Chartered Professional Engineers

In line with the Aboitiz Group’s commitment to building a talent-driven culture, Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) electrical engineers achieved a significant career milestone as they are now ASEAN Chartered Professional Engineers (ACPE).

Professional Electrical Engineers (PEE) Roger Alinsub, Edward Cantero, Joel Deguito, and Dennis Rupenta, earned the ACPE title after satisfying the qualifications and standards set by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries. This title under the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) recognizes their expertise, education, licenses, and experiences in electrical engineering, across the ASEAN States for government-related undertakings.

Engr. Cantero said the achievement “is a testament to years of hard work, commitment to excellence, and passion for engineering. Being an ACPE offers new opportunities, respect, and recognition internationally.”

In keeping with its vision to be a world-class distribution utility, Davao Light is dedicated to investing in its workforce through personalized capability-building programs. “We foster an environment where we support and put value in our talents as they take charge of their personal and professional growth,” said Rodger Velasco, President and Chief Operating Officer of Davao Light. “Through our team members, we drive innovation, excellence and uphold the highest standards of professionalism. When we value our workforce, we value our customers who deserve nothing less than a world-class service.”

Engr. Alinsub, on his part, is grateful for Davao Light’s support in their personal and professional development. “I am almost at retirement but it does not mean I have to stop attaining my goals. With this kind of learning environment in our company, we keep enhancing and achieving our skills competencies.”

Aside from the ACPE title which will be conferred on May 2024 in Pasay City, these Davao Light engineers are also included in the ASEAN Engineering Register (AER) under the Philippine Technological Council (PTC). Like ACPE, AER allows engineers to harness capabilities and collaborate with other professionals specifically on private transactions across the ten ASEAN States. Together with another Davao Light PEE, Jonathan Medalla, they are the first group in the power utility to receive the title conferred to them last November 2023 in Bali, Indonesia.

Davao Light, an AboitizPower subsidiary, aims to empower and add value to the communities it serves by providing tools, services, and keys to efficiency and well-being, which will bring about development in its franchise area covering the cities of Davao, Panabo, and the municipalities of Carmen, Dujali, and Sto. Tomas. PR