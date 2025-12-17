Davao Light expansion brings hope to Davao de Oro

“SA UNA, kung mapalong ang suga, mapalong pud among halin (In the past, whenever the power went out, our sales went out with it)," said a 42-year-old sari-sari store owner in Barangay Longanapan, Laak. Brownouts meant melted ice cream, warm drinks, and customers leaving early. At times, she had no choice but to close her store and absorb the losses.

"Pero karon, samtang magsugod na ang Davao Light sa pagpalapad sa serbisyo, naglaum mi

(But now, as Davao Light begins expanding its service, we are hopeful)," She said. With the power staying on, she believes her business can stay open longer, reduce spoilage, and earn more steadily. "Kung magsiga ang suga, magsiga pud among negosyo, ug mas daghan ang matabang namong pamilya ug komunidad (When the lights stay on, our business thrives too, and we can better support our family and community).”

For sari-sari store owners like her, reliable electricity is not a luxury; it is a necessity. It means predictable income, longer operating hours, and the ability to support their families and communities.

For years, residents in Davao de Oro endured frequent brownouts, fluctuating voltage, and service interruptions. The instability disrupted small enterprises and home-based workers who rely on electricity for daily operations and growth.

That may soon change.

Under Republic Act No. 12144, the franchise of Davao Light and Power Company has expanded to cover several municipalities in Davao de Oro, including Compostela, Laak, Maco, Maragusan, Mawab, Monkayo, Montevista, Nabunturan, New Bataan, and Pantukan. The law also covers areas in Davao del Norte, such as Tagum City and the Island Garden City of Samal. The expansion promises improved infrastructure, more reliable service, and potentially lower power rates.

Professionals choose to stay

For young professionals, stable electricity is closely tied to career choices.

“When the power goes out, work stops," said an IT support professional in Nabunturan, who requested anonymity. He works remotely and relies on a stable internet connection to maintain his job.

"Many young professionals want to stay in Davao de Oro, but unreliable electricity pushes them to look for opportunities in cities," he said. "If Davao Light brings more consistent service, it means I can grow my career here instead of leaving.”

As remote work and digital businesses expand, dependable power has become a key factor in keeping talent in the province.

From daily struggles to shared hopes

In communities once dependent on candles and flashlights, Davao Light’s entry signals a possible turning point. Local officials have described the expansion as essential to attracting investment, boosting economic activity, and improving the quality of life. Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib has publicly welcomed the move, citing its potential to drive long-term development.

The transition and the feud

Still, the transition has not been without conflict.

Nordeco, the incumbent power provider, continues to assert its role in Davao de Oro and parts of Davao del Norte, raising legal concerns over the franchise expansion and citing pending cases. It maintains limited operations in some areas.

Despite the dispute, Davao Light has begun rolling out infrastructure, including new poles and a 22-megavolt-ampere digital substation in Tagum City, signaling the start of operations in its expanded franchise. The company has also pledged electricity rates lower than Nordeco’s, with current averages at about P9.20 per kilowatt-hour, compared with Nordeco’s P12 to P13.

Davao Light says its actions comply with RA 12144 and emphasizes partnership rather than takeover. It has committed about P1 billion for network expansion and modernization, while promising employee integration and continuity of service.

For residents, small entrepreneurs, and home-based workers, the issue goes beyond legal arguments and tariff figures. Electricity shapes daily routines, study hours, business survival, and decisions to invest or stay.

In Davao de Oro, many are simply waiting for the lights to stay on and for the opportunities that may finally follow. DEF