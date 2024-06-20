Davao Light: Expect reduction for June 11-July 11 electric bill

A REPRESENTATIVE from Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) has announced a substantial reduction in the electric bill from June 11 to July 11, 2024.

Fermin Edillon, Head of Davao Light’s Reputation Enhancement Department, said that there would be a significant reduction in the electric bill from June 11 to July 11, 2024, following the implementation of Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Order Case Number 2024-017. This order mandates the staggered collection of generation charges from the May billing of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

Edillon said during Davao Peace and Security Press Corp, on Wednesday morning, June 19, 2024, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, that the charge would be on a staggered basis and evenly divided from June 2024 to September 2024.

“In effect, this reduces Davao Light’s overall residential electricity rate by P2.8236 this June bringing down to P7.9372 per kilowatt hour (kWh) from last month’s P10.7608 kWh,” he said.

Edillon added that households consuming about 200 kWh per month would experience a decrease of P564.72 compared to their previous bill. He requested understanding from customers regarding the implementation of the ERC ruling, anticipating generation rate adjustments due to staggered WESM charges, which led to the reduction in the June generation rate.

Davao Light emphasized that despite the increase in generation rates, their ERC-approved distribution charge has remained unchanged since 2013.

With the staggered payment scheme, the company strongly encourages its clients to conserve energy to avoid high electricity bills, as bills are influenced by two factors: power rates and consumption.

“We can still have lower electricity bills by using electricity wisely,” he said.

Edillon noted that initially there was an increase, but due to the ERC mandate, all power distributors are required to stagger any rate increases. This order reduced the generation charge and subsequently the overall electricity rate. He explained that the staggered amount corresponds to electricity purchased in May, during the peak temperatures caused by El Niño.

“So kanang ting ulan-ulan, kanang gaulan lately most likely ang impact ana, ang effect ana naa sa atoang bill sa July (So during these recent rainy seasons, most likely the impact, the effect is on our July bill),” he said.

Davao Light mentioned that with the onset of the rainy season, there could be a positive impact on rates as hydroelectric plants will no longer be affected by increased temperatures. Edillon stated that hydro plants are gradually getting back to their full operation

To recall, Councilor Louie John Bonguyan, chair of the Committee on Energy and Water, invited Davao Light to the next regular session on June 18 to explain the potential rate increase. Edillon expressed readiness to accept the invitation and explain to councilors the reasons behind the fluctuating rates.

Currently, Davao Light holds franchises in Davao City, Panabo City, and some municipalities in Davao del Norte, including Carmen, Braulio E. Dujali, and Sto. Tomas, serving approximately 480,000 customers. RGP