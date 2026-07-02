Davao Light firm on power control in Igacos

DAVAO Light and Power Company (Davao Light) has maintained that it is the sole utility authorized to provide electric distribution services in the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), citing a court order issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Panabo City, after the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative Inc. (Nordeco) alleged that the company disrupted the implementation of a government-funded rural electrification project in Davao del Norte.

In a public advisory, Davao Light said the RTC on June 25 ordered Nordeco to immediately stop conducting billing, collections, meter reading, disconnections, reconnections, maintenance and repair works, and other electricity distribution operations throughout Igacos.

According to Davao Light, the court recognized that the distribution system assets in the island city are already under its possession and control, making it the utility responsible for the continuous delivery of electricity and customer services in the island.

"Following this order of the Court, customers should no longer expect billing, collections, disconnections, or other electric service operations from Nordeco," Davao Light said in a statement.

The company said the order likewise directs Nordeco to cease responding to service requests, refrain from interfering with Davao Light's operation of the distribution facilities, and turn over records and information necessary for the uninterrupted delivery of electric service.

Davao Light said the ruling effectively affirms its responsibility over all day-to-day distribution activities in Igacos.

"The above development confirms that Davao Light is responsible for billing, collections, customer services, maintenance activities, and other day-to-day electric distribution operations in the whole of Igacos."

With the court order in effect, the utility advised consumers in Samal to transact exclusively with Davao Light for concerns involving electricity bills, payments, applications for new connections, maintenance requests, scheduled outages, and other customer service transactions.

The company also called on residents to report any instance in which Nordeco continues to perform functions prohibited under the court directive.

"Customers in Igacos should therefore coordinate directly with Davao Light regarding bills, payments, service requests, outages, maintenance concerns, and other electricity-related matters. They are also requested to report any incidents wherein Nordeco nonetheless performs the above-cited activities and thereby violates the Court's directives so that Davao Light can immediately take steps to address the same."

Nordeco claims electrification project halted

Davao Light's advisory was released after Nordeco issued a press statement on June 30 claiming that Davao Light personnel halted the implementation of the National Government's Sitio Electrification Program (SEP) in Purok 9 Kauswagan, Barangay Limbaan, New Corella, Davao del Norte.

The cooperative said the SEP is funded by the national government to bring electricity to underserved and remote communities. It said the project in Barangay Limbaan is expected to energize approximately 180 households, including residents of Purok 9 Kauswagan, Purok 8A Vega, and Purok 8B Crossing Ladeca.

“Ang maong proyekto sa SEP sa National Government maghatag og elektrisidad sa gibana-bana nga 180 ka mga panimalay sa maong Purok lakip na ang Purok 8A Vega ug Purok 8B, Crossing Ladeca,” said Demetrio L. Jagunos, Area III Services Department Manager of Nordeco.

Nordeco alleged that while workers were installing facilities for the electrification project, individuals who identified themselves as Davao Light personnel ordered the work to stop.

According to the cooperative, its contractor later informed Nordeco officials that the workers were brought to a police station following the incident.

Nordeco said the project carries a contract cost of P8.29 million and was scheduled to be energized next month.

The electric cooperative described the alleged interruption as detrimental to communities awaiting electricity access but emphasized that it intends to proceed with the implementation of the government-funded project despite the incident.

Continuing legal dispute

The exchange marks the latest development in the long-running dispute between Davao Light and Nordeco over electric distribution operations in parts of Davao del Norte.

The conflict stems from the expansion of Davao Light's franchise under Republic Act No. 11515, which transferred the distribution of electricity in the Island Garden City of Samal and several municipalities in Davao del Norte from Nordeco to Davao Light. Since then, both utilities have been engaged in a series of legal proceedings over the transfer of distribution assets, operational control, and the implementation of electricity projects within the affected areas.

As of press time, Davao Light has not issued a separate statement specifically addressing Nordeco's allegation that its personnel stopped the Sitio Electrification Program in Barangay Limbaan. Its latest public advisory focused on informing Igacos consumers of the June 25 RTC order and reiterating that all electricity distribution services in the island city are now under Davao Light's responsibility. DEF