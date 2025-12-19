Davao Light gets green light to connect new customers

THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has granted provisional approval for Davao Light and Power Co. (DLPC) to start connecting customers in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro, as stated in Republic Act 12144.

In an en banc commission meeting last Dec 12 2025, the energy regulator granted Provisional Authority (PA) approval for Davao Light’s Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN). This would mean Davao Light now has provisional approval to connect customers and collect payments for its service, subject to final approval by the commission.

“We welcome this decision of the ERC. For months, Davao Light has laid the foundation of our network in our expanded areas. With this decision, we can now accept applications for connections,” DLPC President and COO Enriczar Tia said.

Customers who want to transfer to Davao Light may apply online. Links to the application process can be found on the Davao Light Facebook page, website, and other channels.

Tia, however, said DLPC cannot take over the entire area covered by RA 12144 just yet with the continued refusal of NORDECO to sell its assets to the private utility. For now, DLPC has only been able to string a connection in Kapalong municipality due to its proximity to the original DLP area.

“We still hope to enter into negotiations for the assets of NORDECO so we can connect as many customers as we can,” he said. Customers in Kapalong may start receiving their Davao Light power before the year ends, and receive their Davao Light bills after their respective billing cycle, starting January next year.

He said DLPC has plans to put its own lines, poles, and substations, but it will take many years before it can start connecting customers in areas like Samal or Tagum.

Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib also expressed happiness over the CPCN issuance.

“This may be one document, but this spells a brighter future for the people of Davao del Norte. With the CPCN, Davao Light can now connect customers in Davao del Norte. This would mean lower rates and better service for all of us – something I have been fighting for our people since 2019. I will not stop until we have achieved this dream of ours. We hope for a smooth transition between NORDECO and Davao Light for the benefit of our consumers,” said Gov. Jubahib.

Tia said customers of the expanded areas will have lower electricity rates and will also experience the world-class service of DLP.

As of November 2025, Davao Light's overall residential rate is P10.06 per kWh, while NORDECO residential customers paid P12.90 per kWh, or a difference of almost P3.00. For a residential customer with an average consumption of 120 kWh per month, the difference amounts to over P350 less for DLPC customers.

This December, Davao Light's overall residential rate reduced to Php9.7135/kWh. NORDECO has not yet released its December rates. PR