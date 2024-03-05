Davao Light honors 18 service partners

Davao Light contractors are valuable partners in managing and delivering various business processes, and in ensuring the distribution of reliable electricity to every business and home. Among the services that the contractors provide are Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) and telecommunication maintenance, substation maintenance, janitorial and messengerial services, bill delivery, contact center, meter reading, security, line construction, dispatching and attending to trouble calls, customer services, line clearing, safety audit and line hazard survey.

In his message during the event, Contracted Services Management Department (CSMD) Head Joseph Macuto, whose department organized the event, acknowledged the crucial role of the contractors in the success of Davao Light. Through the Contractors’ Appreciation Night, Davao Light recognized and commended its service partners for their invaluable contributions to the power distribution utility, especially in providing quality service to its customers.

The event was made more special with the showcase of the contractors’ skills and talents in the movie spoof and celebrity look-alike contests. Service rewards were also presented to the companies that demonstrated excellence in their 2023 performance which was evaluated according to work execution, behavioral and safety performance, as well as on financial and statutory requirements.

On behalf of one of Davao Light’s contracted service partners, ARKCONS A.P.O. Philippines Corp., Human Resources Head Jonas Lamberte expressed gratitude for the partnership. “Your dedication to providing quality service and your commitment to sustainability align seamlessly with our values, making this partnership not just professionally rewarding but personally fulfilling as well. We look forward to many more years of shared successes and milestones,” Lamberte said. ARKCONS provides Davao Light with vital services such as fiber optic cable, meter and streetlight maintenance, attending to trouble calls, and line enhancement.

Davao Light President and COO Rodger Velasco said, “As much as we empower and put value in our team members and our communities, we also uphold our contractors who deliver various services to our more than 480,000 customers. They clear our lines from any hazards that may cause unscheduled power interruptions, they maintain vital assets such as substations and streetlights, and they engage with our customers through various channels for any queries and concerns — all these and more for a safe, efficient, continuous and reliable flow of electricity.” Velasco added, “Our contractors are instrumental in making Davao Light a competitive distribution utility in the country.”

Davao Light, an AboitizPower subsidiary, aims to empower and add value to the communities it serves by providing tools and services that will bring about development in its franchise area covering the cities of Davao, Panabo, and the municipalities of Carmen, Dujali, and Sto. Tomas. PR