Davao Light, IIEE Davao strengthen partnership for professional development

Under the renewed MOU, IIEE will continue to provide vital support through seminars and technical training sessions tailored to Davao Light’s needs and will assist in accrediting the utility’s in-house training and capacity-building programs to meet Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Council standards. Meanwhile, Davao Light’s subject matter experts (SMEs) will contribute their knowledge as Technical Resource Persons for IIEE’s regional seminars, workshops, and technical trainings.

Davao Light is committed to harnessing its technical resources and skilled personnel to support the success of the partnership’s initiatives while recognizing employees’ important role in driving sustainable community development.

The partnership renewal was also supported by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Board of Electrical Engineering who joined the ceremony and toured Davao Light’s 150MVA Digital Substation and System Operations Control Center along J.P. Laurel Avenue, Davao City.

Hon. Jaime V. Mendoza, PRC Board of Electrical Engineering Member outlined that Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) can assist with professional development through power systems planning and operation, distribution, transmission, and substation planning, among others. He also emphasized safety, stating that “Safety is everybody’s business. We are here for safety.”

The partnership between Davao Light and IIEE will continue fostering excellence within the electrical engineering field, contributing to the growth of professionals in the region while enhancing the operational capacities of both organizations.

Davao Light, an AboitizPower subsidiary, aims to empower and add value to the communities it serves by providing tools, services, and keys to efficiency and well-being, which will bring about development in its franchise area covering the cities of Davao, Panabo, and the municipalities of Carmen, Dujali, and Sto. Tomas. PR