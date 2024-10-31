Davao Light, IIEE Davao strengthen partnership for professional development

DAVAO Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) and the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines, Inc. (IIEE) Davao Chapter renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote and strengthen efforts in enhancing the professional development of the electrical engineering community in Davao Region and Southern Mindanao.
The 3-year MOU was renewed with key officials present, namely, Davao Light Head Engr. Enriczar Tia, IIEE National President Dr. Florigo Varona, IIEE National VP for External Affairs Engr. Esperanza Collado, IIEE Southern Mindanao Regional Governor Engr. Byron Coquilla, and IIEE Davao Chapter President Engr. Ricky Silawan.
The partnership aims to advance the skills and knowledge of electrical engineers in the region through strategic collaboration. Engr. Enriczar Tia emphasized the partnership’s role in supporting community growth, upholding the electrical engineering profession, and ensuring adherence to industry standards. “It is our common advocacy to build competency, promote the electrical engineering profession, and equip our electrical engineers with the right tools. We recognize that here in Davao Light, there is a lot of expertise we want to share,” Tia said.
Under the renewed MOU, IIEE will continue to provide vital support through seminars and technical training sessions tailored to Davao Light’s needs and will assist in accrediting the utility’s in-house training and capacity-building programs to meet Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Council standards. Meanwhile, Davao Light’s subject matter experts (SMEs) will contribute their knowledge as Technical Resource Persons for IIEE’s regional seminars, workshops, and technical trainings.
Davao Light is committed to harnessing its technical resources and skilled personnel to support the success of the partnership’s initiatives while recognizing employees’ important role in driving sustainable community development.
The partnership renewal was also supported by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Board of Electrical Engineering who joined the ceremony and toured Davao Light’s 150MVA Digital Substation and System Operations Control Center along J.P. Laurel Avenue, Davao City.
Hon. Jaime V. Mendoza, PRC Board of Electrical Engineering Member outlined that Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) can assist with professional development through power systems planning and operation, distribution, transmission, and substation planning, among others. He also emphasized safety, stating that “Safety is everybody’s business. We are here for safety.”
The partnership between Davao Light and IIEE will continue fostering excellence within the electrical engineering field, contributing to the growth of professionals in the region while enhancing the operational capacities of both organizations.
Davao Light, an AboitizPower subsidiary, aims to empower and add value to the communities it serves by providing tools, services, and keys to efficiency and well-being, which will bring about development in its franchise area covering the cities of Davao, Panabo, and the municipalities of Carmen, Dujali, and Sto. Tomas. PR