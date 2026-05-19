Davao Light lowers residential power rates

RESIDENTIAL consumers served by Davao Light and Power Company will pay lower electricity rates this May after the utility reduced power charges due to lower transmission costs and the temporary suspension of a renewable energy-related fee.

In an advisory, Davao Light said the residential electricity rate for May 2026 dropped to P10.35 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), down by P0.18/kWh from April’s rate of P10.53/kWh.

The updated rate will apply to electricity bills covering the period from May 12 to June 10.

The company said lower transmission charges imposed by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines primarily drove the reduction in electricity rates.

Davao Light also cited a directive from the Energy Regulatory Commission temporarily suspending the collection of the P0.0371/kWh Green Energy Auction Allowance (GEA-All) for the May and June 2026 billing cycles.

The GEA-All is a pass-through charge collected from consumers to support the government’s renewable energy initiatives under the Green Energy Auction Program, which aims to expand the country’s renewable energy capacity.

With the latest adjustment, households consuming around 200 kWh monthly may save about P36 on their electricity bills compared with the previous month.

In April 2026, Davao Light implemented a residential rate of P10.53/kWh following higher transmission-related charges and the continued collection of the GEA-All before the ERC issued its suspension order.

Electricity rates are adjusted monthly based on factors such as generation costs, transmission charges, foreign exchange movements, and government-imposed fees passed on to consumers.

Davao Light reminded consumers that while some billing components remain beyond the control of distribution utilities, households can still manage electricity expenses through efficient energy consumption.

The company encouraged customers to unplug unused appliances, maximize natural lighting and ventilation, and use energy-efficient devices to help reduce power consumption.

Consumers may check the complete breakdown of monthly electricity rates and billing components through Davao Light and Power Company. DEF