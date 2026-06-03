Davao Light: No power disconnections until after July

CONSUMERS in Davao del Norte and the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) were assured that no electricity disconnections should take place until after July, as Davao Light and Power Company reiterated that it is now the only authorized utility allowed to conduct disconnections, reconnections, billing, and other distribution services in areas covered by its expanded franchise.

The clarification comes amid continuing confusion among consumers following the ongoing transition of electricity distribution services from the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco) to Davao Light after a series of court rulings that upheld the latter's franchise expansion.

Speaking during the Habi at Kape Business Forum on June 3, 2026, Davao Light President and Chief Operating Officer Engr. Enriczar Tia, emphasized that any disconnection activities undertaken by parties other than Davao Light are unauthorized.

Tia stressed that consumers should be aware that the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has imposed a nationwide moratorium on electricity service disconnections until after July, a measure intended to protect consumers while transition issues are being addressed.

“Since we are already in possession of the assets and we are doing all the distribution services, it is only Davao Light that is authorized to do disconnections, reconnections, and all other services. It is illegal for the other side to do the disconnections,” Tia said.

He added that customers who encounter any unauthorized field activities or disconnection attempts may immediately report the incidents through Davao Light's 24-hour customer service channels.

The utility company also sought to address lingering questions regarding billing and collection responsibilities, particularly as some consumers reportedly received overlapping statements during the transition period.

According to Tia, there should be no confusion regarding who should collect electricity payments following the implementation of Republic Act No. 12144, the law that expanded Davao Light's franchise area to include portions of Davao del Norte and Samal Island.

The law, enacted in 2025, was challenged by Nordeco before the Supreme Court. However, the high tribunal eventually upheld the constitutionality of the measure and dismissed the petitions questioning the franchise expansion.

Subsequent court orders also granted writs of possession that allowed Davao Light to take control of the distribution assets and facilities covered by the expanded franchise.

“With the law already upheld and the writs of possession issued by the courts, Davao Light is now responsible for operating, maintaining, and controlling the distribution system, including power supply, billing, and collection services,” Tia explained.

As part of the transition, Davao Light outlined specific cutoff dates that determine which utility company should receive customer payments.

For consumers in Samal Island, Davao Light said all electricity consumption from February 26, 2026 onward should be billed and paid to Davao Light. Charges incurred before that date remain under Nordeco's jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, in Davao del Norte, Davao Light assumed full operational control beginning May 26, 2026. As such, all electricity consumption from May 26 onward should be settled with Davao Light, while bills covering periods before May 26 should still be paid to Nordeco.

The company acknowledged that some consumers may receive overlapping billing statements as records and accounts are being transitioned between the two utilities.

Tia said any bill issued by Nordeco that includes consumption beyond the official takeover dates should be corrected and adjusted accordingly.

The issue surfaced after Davao Light earlier warned the public against paying what it described as invalid or improper billing statements covering periods already under the company's service responsibility.

While Nordeco has continued to question aspects of the transition, Davao Light maintained that it is merely implementing court orders and complying with the provisions of Republic Act 12144.

The company urged consumers to rely on official announcements and verified information released by the courts, regulators, and utility providers to avoid confusion.

“We encourage everyone to read our official statements because these contain the facts and the decisions issued by the courts. We are simply following the legal processes and implementing what has already been ordered,” Tia said.

Beyond addressing the franchise transition and billing concerns, Davao Light also announced plans to strengthen and expand electricity infrastructure in its newly acquired service areas, particularly in Samal Island, which the company considers a promising growth area.

Tia said Davao Light intends to improve existing facilities and develop additional infrastructure to accommodate new customers and meet rising electricity demand as development continues across Samal and neighboring areas.

The utility chief noted that the company is preparing for long-term investments that will enhance system reliability, increase network capacity, and support the growing residential, commercial, and tourism sectors within the expanded franchise territory.

While Tia declined to disclose the amount that will be allocated for the planned developments, he confirmed that Davao Light sees significant opportunities for growth in Samal, especially as major public and private investments continue to transform the island into a leading tourism and economic destination in the region.

“We see the potential growth in Samal,” Tia said.

He added that the company is committed to building the necessary facilities and upgrading the power distribution network to ensure reliable and stable electricity service for future consumers and investors.

The planned infrastructure projects form part of Davao Light's broader strategy following its assumption of distribution operations in Samal and portions of Davao del Norte. The company said such investments will be crucial in supporting new service connections, addressing existing system limitations, and ensuring that the network can meet increasing demand in the years ahead.

Samal has emerged as one of the region's fastest-growing investment and tourism hubs, with ongoing infrastructure developments and private-sector projects expected to further drive electricity consumption.

As legal and operational adjustments continue, Davao Light reiterated that customer welfare remains a priority, emphasizing that no service disconnections should occur before the expiration of the ERC's moratorium and that only the company is legally authorized to conduct disconnections, reconnections, billing, and other distribution-related services within the areas now covered by its expanded franchise.

The utility also expressed confidence that continued infrastructure investments and network improvements will help support economic growth and provide more reliable power service to consumers throughout Davao del Norte and Samal in the years to come.

The confusion surrounding billing responsibilities has also drawn concern from consumer advocates.

In a statement issued on the same day, the Davao Consumer Movement (DCM) called on both Davao Light and Nordeco to provide clearer guidance to consumers in the Island Garden City of Samal regarding electricity bill payments amid the ongoing transition.

"Consumers in the Island Garden City of Samal deserve clarity, not confusion, in paying their electric bills," the group said.

DCM noted that reports indicate many residents remain uncertain about where to settle their electricity payments. While Davao Light has started informing customers about the transition, the group said Nordeco's continued refusal to recognize existing court rulings has further complicated the situation.

The consumer group urged both utilities to immediately clarify how customers can determine whether payments should be made to Nordeco or Davao Light, identify which barangays are already under Davao Light's billing system and which areas remain under transition, and explain the safeguards being implemented to prevent double payments.

DCM likewise called on Nordeco to comply with the Writ of Possession and the Supreme Court's affirmation of Republic Act No. 12144, which expanded Davao Light's franchise area to portions of Davao del Norte and Samal Island.

"Pending resolution of Nordeco's petitions, the law and court orders remain in effect and must be respected," the group said.

At the same time, the organization emphasized that Davao Light must continue providing precise and detailed information to consumers.

"Blanket statements are not enough; consumers need clear information on which areas are fully served and which are still transitioning," DCM added.

The group said affordable and reliable electricity service remains a shared objective and urged both distribution utilities to fulfill their responsibilities without placing additional burdens on consumers.

"Affordable and reliable power service is our shared goal. We call on both distributors to uphold their duty and spare consumers from further confusion," the statement said.

The concerns raised by DCM echoed issues that Davao Light itself acknowledged during the forum, particularly reports of overlapping billing statements received by some consumers as customer records and accounts continue to be transferred between the two utilities. DEF