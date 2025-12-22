Davao Light opens applications for new customers

DAVAO Light and Power Co. Inc. has begun accepting new power line applications in parts of Kapalong, Davao del Norte, following the completion of a new distribution line in the area.

The utility said the 12-kilometer line extension runs from Barangay Pag-asa to the Kapalong Municipal Hall and forms part of its efforts to expand reliable and accessible electricity service within its newly approved franchise areas.

Davao Light President and Chief Operating Officer Enriczar Tia said the company pushed ahead with the project in response to repeated requests from local officials and residents seeking improved power service.

“We built the distribution line because LGU leaders and customers have been asking for it,” Tia said. “This is in the interest of the customers. We want to move faster, but there are limits to what we can do right now.”

Tia said the company remains open to negotiating with the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative Inc. (NORDECO) for the transfer of assets to allow a smoother transition and faster connection of customers in the province.

“We are still hopeful that NORDECO’s management and board will sit down with us so we can transition smoothly and connect as many customers as possible,” he said.

Davao Light said it plans to build more distribution lines in the coming months but acknowledged that full coverage of its expanded franchise area will take time.

“We can build our own lines, but covering the entire expansion area will take years,” Tia said. “Cooperation from NORDECO would help speed up the process.”

To ease applications, the company has opened online pre-registration, allowing residents to begin the process remotely and reduce repeat visits.

Davao Light reiterated that it does not charge connection fees and provides meter bases, current transformer boxes, and service wires at no cost, part of what it described as its commitment to transparent and customer-friendly service.

The utility also continues to support the Sitio Electrification Project, which aims to energize all identified sitios by installing distribution poles, wires, and transformers without cost to customers.

While Davao Light said it aims to serve all of Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro, it acknowledged that progress remains limited by NORDECO’s refusal to negotiate asset transfers. The company apologized to residents who have been calling for cheaper and more reliable power, saying infrastructure development and customer connections take time.

Davao Light again appealed to Nordeco’s board of directors to form a Joint Transition Committee and work with stakeholders to ensure an orderly and transparent transition that would benefit customers.

For now, the company said it has only been able to extend service in Kapalong because of the town’s proximity to its existing service areas. Davao Light said it remains committed to open communication and coordination to ensure a smooth transition toward safe, dependable, and efficient power service in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro. PR