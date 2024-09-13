Davao Light Panabo Branch turns 30

WHAT started as a goal to better serve customers in the northern part of its franchise area, Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) Panabo Branch made it a mission to power and transform parts of Davao del Norte into what it is today.

It was in September 1994, when the Davao Light Panabo branch was established to serve its growing northern franchise area. Over the past three decades, it played a key role in powering progress, contributing to the local economy, and improving the quality of life in Panabo City, and the Municipalities of Carmen, Braulio E. Dujali, and Sto. Tomas. Its reliable power supply has supported large-scale agriculture industries and small and medium-sized enterprises.

As the region continues to develop and expand, delivering dependable electricity is more crucial than ever. To cater to growing demand, Davao Light is building a new digital substation with an upgraded capacity of 33MVA. Once completed, the Gredu Substation will further drive expansions in residential, commercial, agro-industrial, light, and heavy industrial sectors in Davao del Norte.

“Davao Light will continue to upgrade its substations with new technology and build a robust network to provide the needed capacity in our franchise area,” said Arnel Bersabe, Head of the Panabo Branch. “This will bring our customers adequate and reliable power and quality service. We hope to live by our purpose of empowering the evolution of our communities.”

As Davao Light, an AboitizPower subsidiary, and its Panabo Branch mark its milestone anniversary this month, it celebrates the past and reaffirms its commitment to empowering and transforming the areas it serves with reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable power for the next thirty years and beyond. PR