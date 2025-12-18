Davao Light readies Davao del Norte expansion 

DAVAO Light and Power Co. (DLPC) has announced its readiness to serve consumers in its expanded area after reporting having completed a major portion of its ongoing 12-kilometer overhead lines in Kapalong Municipality, as part of its compliance with Republic Act 12144.

“This is part of our preparation to serve customers in our expanded area in Davao del Norte. We look forward to getting approvals from regulatory agencies so we can finally connect households and establishments as soon as we can,” DLPC President and COO Enriczar Tia said.

Kapalong will be the first to connect to DLPC, considering its proximity to the municipality of Sto. Tomas, which is already being served by the private utility. Tia said another line will be constructed coming from the NGCP substation in Maco municipality. This line will connect to Tagum.

Tia said customers of the expanded areas will have lower electricity rates and will also experience the world-class service of DLPC. Under the one franchise-one rate rule, customers in the expanded areas will also enjoy the same rates as the existing customers of DLPC.

As of November 2025, Davao Light's overall residential rate is P10.06 per kWh, while Nordeco residential customers paid P12.90 per kWh, or a difference of almost P3.00. For customers consuming an average of 120 kWh per month, the difference amounts to almost P350.00 less for DLPC customers. This December, Davao Light's overall residential rate reduced to P9.7135/kWh. Nordeco has not yet released its December rates.

Tia noted the resistance of Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco), which has vowed not to cooperate in any transition to Davao Light even as ordered by RA 12144. NORDECO has also filed a case questioning the law with the courts.

In a statement, Nordeco insists the takeover of Davao Light is “not proper, not right, and, above all, against the law.” They have also asked the DILG to stop public officials, particularly Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib and former Samal Mayor (now PB Board Member) Al David Uy, from commenting on the performance of Nordeco as it is “beyond their expertise.”

"Hastening the transition process of Republic Act 12144... Nordeco would not cooperate with the transition process pending resolution of the petition it filed before the Supreme Court," Nordeco acting general manager Elvera Alngog said in a letter to the provincial board.

Nevertheless, Davao Light is still hoping for a peaceful resolution with Nordeco.

“We still hope that Nordeco will sit down and negotiate with us, particularly in the sale of their assets,” Tia said. “Their continued resistance is admittedly causing a lot of delays on our timeline. We are still praying for their cooperation.”

DLPC is still awaiting the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN), which will be issued by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). The commission has already held an online hearing, which was also attended by customers and stakeholders at Tagum City on the matter last November 24, where Nordeco lawyers expressed their opposition.

Tia said DLPC is willing to put up its own lines, substations, and poles, but it will take several years before it can serve all the customers in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro. If Nordeco sells its assets, DLPC can then move in to upgrade the assets and start serving the public immediately. PR