Davao Light removes 52 km of spaghetti wires

THE Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) reported that, since the implementation of the Anti-Spaghetti Wire Ordinance of Davao City, it has cleared approximately 52 kilometers (km) of the city’s streets of dangling wires in 2025, significantly exceeding its 10-km target in 2024.

Fermin Edillon, head of Davao Light's Reputation Enhancement Department, said that since the ordinance took effect in February 2024, the office has cleared 52.25 km of wires as of January 26, 2026, and installed 3,990 telco brackets.

In 2024, Davao Light focused on the downtown area and aligned its operations with the underground cabling project of the city. That year, they cleared up spaghetti wires on Rizal Street, Bolton Street, Iñigo Street, and other parts of the downtown area.

Meanwhile, for 2026, Davao Light would prioritize Quezon Boulevard from Agdao Flyover down to Bolton Bridge, Ebro Pelayo Street, Guerrero (from Aurora Street down to Polo Street), Loyola Street, F. Torres Street, Magallanes Street, Tulip Drive, Jacinto, Sandawa, Tulip Drive, Ecoland Drive, Dacudao Avenue, and the entire stretch of McArthur Highway.

In an earlier interview on January 20, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Edillon said that the Anti Spaghetti Wire Ordinance serves as a solution to ensure that city streets are safe for the public, aside from aesthetic reasons of making the city streets pleasing to the eyes.

“Ang coverage ato is entire Davao City, but we’re closely coordinating with the City Government of Davao, particularly City Engineer’s kay sila gihatagan og task ato kung asa ang mga priority areas sa government,” he told SunStar Davao on Monday, January 26, 2026.

(The coverage is the entire Davao City, but we are closely coordinating with the City Government of Davao, particularly the City Engineer’s Office, because they are the ones tasked with identifying which areas are the government’s priority areas.)

Davao Light and telecommunications companies cooperate and collaborate in implementing this ordinance, not only for the city’s overall look but also for the public’s safety.

Expanded to neighboring localities

Edillon added that Davao Light has made progress in Davao City and also in Sto. Tomas and Carmen in Davao del Norte after each municipality passed their own version of the Anti-Spaghetti Ordinance in December 2024.

In Carmen, they already cleared 12.15 kms of roads, and Sto. Tomas has 21 km free of spaghetti wires.

Davao Light previously said that the Municipality of Braulio E. Dujali and Panabo City are in the process of passing the same ordinance.

Anti-Spaghetti Wire Ordinance

The Sangguniang Panlungsod approved the Anti-Spaghetti Wire Ordinance of 2023, requiring utility companies to relocate their installations to the dominant pole within seven days of receiving notice.

The ordinance enforces compliance with Republic Act 11361, the "Anti-Obstruction of Power Lines Act," ensuring unimpeded sub-transmission and distribution systems without dangerous obstructions.

Non-compliance will result in a Notice of Violation or Compliance Order, with a penalty of P300 per pole per day until resolved. Continued failure to comply may result in the non-renewal of business permits. RGP