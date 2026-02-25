Davao Light: SC ruling doesn't mean 'parallel operation'

PRESIDENT of Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) Enriczar Tia emphasized that the recent Supreme Court ruling does not say that there is a “parallel operation” between Davao Light and Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco), stressing that the company’s expanded franchise is both valid and enforceable.

During a press conference on February 26, 2026, Tia directly addressed differing interpretations of the ruling issued by the Supreme Court of the Philippines, which dismissed Nordeco’s petition for certiorari and application for a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO).

“There is nothing in the Supreme Court resolution that says parallel ang [ilahang] operation,” Tia said.

He further explained, “Simple lang ang ruling ni Supreme Court (The Supreme Court ruling is simple). Actually, the resolution that came out of the petition for certiorari and the TRO filed by Nordeco was dismissed. Meaning, valid ang balaod (the law is valid) and executory ang (the) RA 12144 — all the provisions granting Davao Light’s expanded franchise in the expanded areas of Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro.”

According to Tia, the High Court’s decision affirms that Republic Act No. 12144 is constitutional and immediately enforceable, allowing Davao Light to proceed with its expansion, including in the Island Garden City of Samal.

“Kung basahon ninyo ang (If you read the) resolution, there is no statement there that both utilities should operate at the same time in the same area. Wala gyud (Nothing),” he added. “The franchise is not exclusive. Congress has the power to amend, alter, or repeal franchises,” Tia furthered.

On the same day, Igacos formally welcomed Davao Light as it assumed control of the city’s power distribution system, following the implementation of a Writ of Possession issued earlier this year by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 4, in Panabo City. The transition covers all distribution assets in the city, including electric poles, lines, transformers, and related infrastructure, in compliance with Republic Act No. 12144.

Tia noted that preparations for the transition had been underway since last year, and that the company is now proceeding with the full implementation of the law following the High Court’s dismissal of the petition.

With the turnover in effect, residents and business owners, including beach resort operators, considered among the city’s key economic contributors, may now directly coordinate with Davao Light for service-related concerns. City officials have also been conducting barangay visits to inform communities about the transition and the availability of services.

Currently, a customer service center has been established at Igacos Commercial Center, Inc., P-6 Sitio Kaimito, Barangay Miranda, Babak District, Island Garden City of Samal.

A dedicated 24/7 hotline (0919 057 3572) is also available to address inquiries and service-related issues.

Despite the transition, Tia maintained that Davao Light remains open to dialogue and that they are open to constructive discussions with Nordeco, especially in ensuring an orderly transition in other areas covered by the expansion.

He reiterated that the company will adhere strictly to court directives while prioritizing stability, continuity, and dependable electric service for the communities it now serves.

No parallel operation from SC

“Parallel operation” refers to two utilities operating simultaneously in the same area, but Davao Light clarified that this was not provided under Republic Act 12144; however, it will fully abide by the provisions of the law and the ruling of the Supreme Court of the Philippines.

But this does not automatically mean Nordeco must immediately cease operations in its current service areas, nor does it force consumers to switch to Davao Light. The company emphasized that while the law allows it to expand and assume operations in the newly covered areas, customers retain the freedom to choose their service provider.

Davao Light reiterated, however, that the Supreme Court ruling affirms the validity of its expanded franchise and is clearly in favor of the company, giving it legal authority to implement its operations in Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and the Island Garden City of Samal. DEF