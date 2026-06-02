Davao Light warns against fake Electric Billing in Davao del Norte

DAVAO Light and Power Company, Inc. (Davao Light) has renewed its warning against unauthorized utility-related activities in Davao del Norte, asserting that it now possesses full legal authority to operate electric distribution services in areas covered by its expanded franchise following a series of court rulings and the Supreme Court's affirmation of Republic Act No. 12144.

In a statement released on June 1, the Aboitiz-led utility urged residents to disregard misinformation circulating online and within communities regarding its operations and authority in the province, where the transition of power distribution services from the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco) remains ongoing.

“Davao Light’s authority to operate in these areas is anchored on Republic Act No. 12144, which expanded its franchise coverage to the Provinces of Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro. This law has been upheld by the Supreme Court,” the company said.

The statement comes months after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions questioning the constitutionality of Republic Act No. 12144, a landmark law enacted in 2025 that expanded Davao Light's franchise beyond Davao City to include Tagum City, the Island Garden City of Samal, and several municipalities in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro.

The law marked a significant shift in the region's power distribution landscape, transferring service areas that had long been under Nordeco. Business groups and local officials had previously expressed support for the expansion, citing persistent concerns over power interruptions, system losses, and service reliability in parts of northern Davao.

Following the High Court ruling, several trial courts issued writs of possession that allowed Davao Light to begin taking control of electric distribution assets previously managed by Nordeco.

In January, the Regional Trial Court in Panabo City granted a Writ of Possession covering the Island Garden City of Samal. The order paved the way for Davao Light's takeover of substations, distribution lines, poles, transformers, and related facilities serving the island city.

The transition continued in March when Davao Light assumed possession of four major substations formerly operated by Nordeco in Davao del Norte. These facilities play a crucial role in the transmission and distribution of electricity to thousands of households, commercial establishments, and industries throughout the province.

More recently, the Regional Trial Court Branch 2 in Tagum City issued additional writs covering Tagum City and the municipalities of Asuncion, Kapalong, New Corella, Santo Tomas, Talaingod, and other areas included in the expanded franchise. The orders enabled Davao Light to formally assume responsibility for electric distribution operations, maintenance, customer service, billing, and collection activities in those localities.

With the transition underway, Davao Light warned the public against dealing with unauthorized individuals or groups claiming to represent an electric utility.

“Any person or group without proper authority who conducts operations, billing, collection, or disconnection activities is acting illegally and may be subject to legal action,” the company stated.

To protect consumers from possible fraud and confusion during the transition period, the company issued a public advisory urging residents to remain vigilant.

“For safety and protection, the public is advised to always ask for proper identification and authorization, deal only with official Davao Light personnel, and report any suspicious or unauthorized activities immediately through the official channels of Davao Light or the police,” the statement read.

The advisory comes amid continuing uncertainty among consumers as Nordeco continues to pursue legal remedies related to the implementation of Republic Act No. 12144. The electric cooperative has maintained that portions of its franchise remain valid and has sought court intervention to challenge aspects of the transition process.

Despite these challenges, Davao Light has maintained that its operations are backed by both law and court orders. Company officials have repeatedly emphasized that the transition aims to provide consumers with more reliable and efficient electric service while ensuring compliance with judicial directives.

Currently, the dispute between Davao Light and Nordeco remains one of Mindanao's most closely watched utility conflicts, affecting thousands of consumers across Davao del Norte and neighboring areas.

For now, Davao Light is urging residents to rely only on official advisories and authorized personnel as the transition of power distribution services moves forward across the province. DEF