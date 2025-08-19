Davao Light’s former spox Ross Luga dies at 63

THE Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Davao Chapter confirmed on Monday, August 18, 2025, the passing of its past president, Rossano “Ross” Luga, who died at 5:45 a.m. on the same day, a day before his 63rd birthday.

In a statement, Picpa Davao described Luga as “a remarkable leader and a true friend to many,” remembering him for his “unwavering passion, dedication, and a heart committed to service.” The chapter said his legacy of leadership, kindness, and friendship will remain in the hearts of colleagues and peers.

Luga had a distinguished career in both the corporate and civic sectors. He served as Assistant Vice President for Reputational Enhancement at Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) and held various leadership roles in professional and civic organizations.

He was president of the Rotary Club of East Davao from 2020 to 2021 and earlier led the Rotary Club of Central Panabo in 2000-2001.

He was also an active member of the American Chamber of Commerce and Picpa, where he rose through several key officer positions.

Born in Davao City in 1962, Luga graduated from Ateneo de Davao University in 1983 with a degree in Accountancy and later completed his Master’s in Business Administration from the same institution. A Certified Public Accountant by profession, he was known among peers as a committed Rotarian whose work and service embodied the Jesuit teaching of being a “man for others.”

Luga is survived by his wife, Jocelyn, and their daughter, Jossan.