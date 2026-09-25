Davao lines up 648.9 MW in new power projects

THIRTEEN private sector-initiated power projects with a combined capacity of 648.9 megawatts are in the pipeline in the Davao Region, according to the Department of Energy Mindanao Field Office.

Dr. Erick George D. Uy, OIC-division chief of the Energy Utilization Management Division of the DOE Mindanao Field Office, presented the projects during the Habi at Kape forum on Sept. 23 at Ayala Malls Abreeza in Davao City.

The projects include hydroelectric, solar, geothermal, and battery energy storage system developments across the region. Several are targeted to begin commercial operations within the next two years.

Hydropower and solar projects

In Davao Oriental, Global Sibagat Hydro Power Corp. is developing the 34-MW Causaman Hydroelectric Power Project in Manay and the 29-MW Cateel Hydroelectric Power Project in Baganga. Both projects have a target commercial operation date of 2028.

The DOE also listed the 49.7-MW Banaybanay Davao Oriental Solar Farm of DY Green Energy Corp. The project has no definite commercial operation date in the presentation.

In Davao del Sur, CapitalOne Davao Solar Inc. is developing the 35.2-MW Capital 1 Davao Solar Power Plant in Matanao and Digos City. The project is targeted to begin commercial operations in 2028.

One of the region’s largest planned developments is the 119-MW Amacan Geothermal Project of Energy Development Corp. The project will cover areas in Nabunturan, New Bataan, Maco, abini, Maragusan, Mawab, and Pantukan in Davao de Oro.

The DOE lists 2034 as the target commercial operation date for the Amacan project, which it has previously identified as a geothermal development in Davao de Oro.

Battery storage

Battery storage also accounts for part of the planned energy infrastructure.

The DOE listed the 20-MW Toril Energy Storage System of Cell Power Energy Corp. in Davao City and the 20-MW Tagum Battery Energy Storage System of SMGP BESS Power Inc. in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

The Tagum facility is targeted to begin commercial operations in 2026, while the Toril project has no definite operation date.

Malita solar projects

A large portion of the pipeline is concentrated in Malita, Davao Occidental, where SMC Global Light and Power Corp. is developing several phases of the Malita Solar Power Project.

The DOE presentation lists Phase 1 at 108 MW, Phase 2 at 27 MW, Phase 3 at 30 MW, and Phase 4 at 120 MW. Their target commercial operation dates range from 2026 to 2027.

Government records also show continuing regulatory activity for the project. The Environmental Management Bureau-Davao Region posted a public hearing notice in August 2026 for the Malita Solar Power Project in Barangay Lais, Malita.

The DOE's latest published private sector-initiated power project database lists committed and indicative projects, meaning projects in the pipeline can be at different stages of development and are not necessarily guaranteed to proceed on the same timeline.

More power for Mindanao grid

The planned projects come as Mindanao works to strengthen its generation portfolio following recent periods of tight power supply.

Uy said Mindanao returned to normal grid operating conditions on Sept. 13. As of Sept. 20, the region had an average available generation capacity of about 3,226 MW against average demand of 2,451 MW, leaving an average gross reserve of about 755 MW.

The DOE has also been coordinating the return of generating units in Mindanao, including facilities in Davao, to increase available capacity and support the interconnected grid.

The 648.9 MW in proposed Davao Region projects represents potential additional generation and storage capacity in the development pipeline. It does not represent power already available to consumers. DEF