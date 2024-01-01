Davao logs 5 fireworks-related injuries

Davao Region has now recorded five cases of fireworks-related incidents (FWRI) according to the combined latest reports from the Department of Health-Davao Region (DOH-Davao) and Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao).

Based on the data from December 21 to 29, 2023, Davao de Oro is the only province in the entire jurisdiction with incidents; however, no deaths were reported.

In a statement by the PRO-Davao, the security agency reminds the public to follow the guidelines on allowable areas where community fireworks displays be imposed.

"The public is encouraged to abide by the provisions of Republic Act 7183 otherwise known as An Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, Distribution, and Use of Firecrackers and Other Pyrotechnic Devices," the statement read.

In a separate radio interview, PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey warned individuals to observe the proper lighting of fireworks and make sure to light up in a safe outdoors.

"Kung sa inyong municipality naay designated areas for firecrackers, make sure nga naa mo sa safe area during nagpaboto mo. Bantayan ang mga bata kay kasagaran mao na sila ang mupunit sa kadtong wala niboto nga firecracker. Diha kasagaran ang disgrasya (If your municipality has designated areas for firecrackers, make sure you are in a safe area if you light up a firecracker. Watch the children because they are the ones who tend to pick up the unlighted ones. That's where the tragedy starts),” the official said.

In the national setting, the country has already breached the 100 FWRI cases a day before New Year, the DOH central agency recorded.

Based on the latest Fireworks-Related Injuries (FWRI) report, the DOH said there are now 107 firecracker-related injuries recorded, as of December 30, 6 a.m.

According to DOH, 97 percent happened at home and in the streets, mostly by males with active involvement. With reports from Sunnex. DEF