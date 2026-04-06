Davao logs peaceful, incident-free Holy Week

THOUSANDS of devotees joined Holy Week rites across the city, as authorities reported a peaceful and orderly observance in 2026.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO), led by city director Police Col. Peter Bauzon Madria, said church services, processions, and other religious activities proceeded without incident.

“This accomplishment would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication and coordination of the entire security cluster,” Madria said.

Ahead of Holy Week, the DCPO rolled out security measures across the city. Spokesperson, Police Capt. Hazel Caballero said authorities deployed 1,084 personnel, including 608 police officers and 476 members of the Public Safety and Security Auxiliary.

Teams secured 46 churches and other high-traffic areas. Personnel managed crowds, assisted parishioners, enforced security protocols, and maintained public safety.

Authorities intensified deployment on Palm Sunday, March 29, as large crowds marked the start of Holy Week. Police increased visibility to deter threats and respond quickly to incidents.

The DCPO credited the incident-free observance to coordination with partner agencies, force multipliers, and volunteers, who helped secure key areas and address concerns on the ground.

Officials also cited strong public cooperation. Residents followed safety guidelines and remained vigilant, helping maintain order and preserve the solemnity of the observance.

The city has maintained a record of peaceful Holy Week celebrations in recent years. In 2025, the DCPO reported zero incidents during Easter Sunday “Sugat” rites in more than 30 churches.

Authorities said the 2026 observance highlights how coordination between law enforcement and the community can ensure safe and meaningful religious events.

The DCPO thanked all personnel and volunteers and vowed to strengthen security measures for future public gatherings. DEF